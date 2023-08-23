A year ago the Ludington girls cross country team qualified for the MHSAA state meet as a team, a feat the Orioles had not accomplished in 20 years.
The girls were just excited to be there, but this year they want to do more than just qualify.
Last year was a fantastic year for the girls, but now they know what to expect, they know the work that needs to go in to an even more successful year. The girls team won the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division in 2022 and several girls were honored with all-conference selection.
Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson, Christina Theis and Olivia Andersen were all-conference and Annie Kline, Autumn Brower and MacKenzie Keillor were all given honorable mention honors. Kline graduated, but the rest of the girls will be back. Summer Brower was also All-State last season.
Summer Brower and Grierson have put in lots of miles over the summer and Ludington coach Jim Keillor counts them as the leaders on the team.
“As a team, they have more mileage in then ever before,” said Keillor.
Keillor says the team wants to repeat as WMC Lakes champions and sees Whitehall as the top contender, believing Fremont could also compete.
New this year and a factor as a freshman, likely in the top five, according to Keillor, is AnnaBelle Lowman. Christina Theis is working her way back from an injury, but is expected back.
“We have depth and we are strong, even better than last year,” said Keillor. “I’m excited for the season and so are the girls.”
The boys team placed third in the WMC, behind Fremont and Whitehall last year. Jose Flores and Trey Keson received all-conference honors, while David Reisterer earned honorable mention. Flores was also a state qualifier in 2022 and is expected to lead the team. Keson is currently healing from an injury but is expected back this season.
In the conference race, Keillor sees Fremont as tough again this year. He says Whitehall lost some seniors but will be in the hunt again.
There is an air of excitement in Keillor’s voice when he mentions the boys team may be better than they have been in a couple years.
“The freshmen, Alex Flores and Gabe Grierson, have put in a lot of miles,” Keillor said. “David Reisterer is likely one of our top two runners.”
The Ludington cross country teams took their annual training trip to Wilderness State Park and ran the 8.2 mile loop on Mackinac Island.
“It’s always a good time,” Keillor commented. “It’s a good way to bond and start the season.”
Ludington girls roster:
Seniors: Olivia Andersen, Anna Burton, Mackenzie Keillor, Ayla King and Genevieve Lux.
Juniors: Autumn Brower, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson, Halle Korendyke, Grace Shamel, Rebecca Weinert, Magdelyn Autrey.
Sophomore: Christina Theis and Anika Sherman.
Freshmen: Allie Brandt, AnnaBelle Lowman, Cecilia Ryan, Addison Torrez.
Ludington boys roster:
Seniors: Aleksandr deMorrow, Jose Flores, Curtis Fuller, Jack Jubar, Trey Keson and Nevin Slater.
Juniors: Owen Forrester, David Reisterer and Noah Lowman.
Sophomores: Isaiah Boerema, Kai Dila, Dylan Sniegowski and Grady Sailor.
Freshmen: Alex Flores and Gabe Grierson.