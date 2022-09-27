Sophomore Nadia Grierson led the field of cross country runners on a cold and rainy afternoon at the Mason County Fairgrounds as she competed in the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational.

Grierson was one of six Ludington girls who placed in the top 10 at the meet with a time of 13:04.68 for the two-mile event.

“Something different for our teams (was) only running a two-mile race,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “Windy, raining and a bit of standing water was challenging for all. Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders did a good job of re-routing the course to keep the runners off the slippery clay of the horse track.”

“The way the girls run together has been the key to the success they are having this season,” Keillor said.

“It’s something a little different,” Sanders said. “I think the nine high school teams that were there and the middle schools had a decent time. It wasn’t like the rain was just there. They could run through it OK. They started off cold, but they got warm by the end, and it’s a memory they’ll have. They’ll always remember running in those conditions.”

Manistee junior Cecilia Postma ran a 13:16.70 for second place. Senior Anna VanDuinen was Pentwater’s top runner, finishing 14 in 14:32.56 and Adison Thorne, a freshman, was Mason County Central’s first runner to cross the finish line, clocking a 15:32.64.

“Mallory Miller, I’m very proud of,” Sanders said. “She’s a first-year runner, and her times are getting better. She’s a grinder. Whatever it is in school or sports, she works hard at what she wants to do. I’m excited for her.”

Manistee finished second behind Ludington with 72 points; Ludington had 30.

Oriole junior Jose Flores placed third in the boys race with an 11:29.00. Pentwater junior Abe VanDuinen finished fourth with an 11:31.25. Manistee’s top male finisher was junior Jack O’Donnell with a time of 12:00.35 and Central’s best finish was by Gavin Shirey with a 12:01.30.

“Nevin (Slater), getting back to where he belongs after being sick a couple of weeks ago, finished 19th,” Keillor said. “Isaiah (Boerema) has been cutting time and doing a good job for our No. 5 guy finishing 26th.”

“It just kind of fun to allow us to have some competitive speed work,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was raining the whole time, and it was a little windy… It’s not super race conditions, but those are the times to make us mentally tough. I’m proud of my kids.”

Manistee, Pentwater and Ludington return to running Saturday. The Orioles are at Shepherd, Pentwater heads to Fruitport and Manistee is at LeRoy Pine River. The Spartans run again Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the West Michigan Rivers jamboree.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Big Rapids 60, Ludington 68, Pentwater 84, Manton 98, Ravenna 129, Mason County Central 141, Manistee 145, Hesperia 187.

Ludington Boys: 3-Jose Flores, 11:29.00. 6-Trey Keson, 11:45.77. 16-David Reisterer, 12:12.19. 19-Nevin Slater, 12:35.31. 26-Isaiah Boerema, 12:52.96. 31-Jack Jubar, 13:08.43. 33-Curtis Fuller, 13:09.70. 52-Kai Dila, 14:12.12. 53-Owen Forrester, 14:15.48. 61-Aidan Forrester, 15:06.89. 62-Aleksander deMorrow, 15:14.68. 64-Noah Dillehay, 15:17.68. 66-Owen Shaw, 15:55.47. 67-Dylan Sniegowski, 15:55.77.

Pentwater Boys: 4-Abe VanDuinen, 11:31.25. 11-Mitchel Daniels, 12:00.89. 12-Kaleb Brown, 12:01.16. 27-James Davis, 12:54.26. 34-Ben Merten, 13:13.97. 35-Wyatt Roberts, 13:14.77. 63-Logan Fatura, 15:14.99.

Manistee Boys: 10-Jack O’Donnell, 12:00.35.21-Drew Mendians, 12;38.17. 40-Benjamin Ceplina, 13:33.73. 42-Ajae Gouker, 13:51.58. 44-Elliot Hoeflinger, 13:54.54. 45-Kaden Worch, 13:56.41. 47-Austin Benitez, 13:58.71. 48-Tug Thuemmel, 14:02.31. 68-Vincent Wang, 15:58.73.

Mason County Central Boys: 13-Gavin Shirey, 12:01.30. 14-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 12:06.28. 17-Hunter Sanford, 12:13.88. 58-Asher Johnson, 14:42.06. 65-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 15:45.77. 69-Jacob Failor, 16:45.89. 70-Sam Johnson, 16:45.92.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 30, Manistee 72, Manton 77, Big Rapids 108, Shelby 156, Ravenna 171, Mason County Central 173, Pentwater 181.

Ludington Girls: 1-Nadia Grierson, 13:04.68. 5-Summer Brower, 13:48.20. 7-Christina Theis, 14:00.02. 8-MacKenzie Keillor, 14:00.96. 9-Annie Kline, 14:11.18. 10-Olivia Andersen, 14:11.98. 12-Anna Burton, 14:26.57. 29-Rebecca Weinert, 16:14.92. 31-Katie Rangel, 16:22.09. 43-Grace Shamel, 16:58.46. 51-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 17:30.35. 53-Sophia Grierson, 17:31.53. 60-Halle Korendyke, 18:15.70. 74-Genevieve Lux, 19:57.49.

Manistee Girls: 2-Cecilia Postma, 13:16.70. 15-Audrey Huizinga, 14:35.66. 16-Georgia Haag, 14:36.52. 19-Kate Somsel, 15:09.77. 20-Magdalena Herberger, 15:11.61. 25-Claire Scott, 15:41.84. 32-Abbie Robinson, 16:25.16. 54-Clear Wang, 17:43.22.

Pentwater Girls: 14-Anna VanDuinen, 14:32.56. 37-Isabel Lopez, 16:39.03. 38-Abby Hughes, 16:39.51. 52-Lauren Davis, 17:30.53. 62-Evalena Jeruzal, 18:21.39. 67-Ireland Breitner, 19:09.86. 78-Mackenna Hasil, 22:18.71.

Mason County Central Girls: 24-Adison Thorne, 15:32.64. 26-Mallory Miller, 15:32.64. 44-Ava Brooks, 17:01.84. 47-Eva Hradel, 17:09.58. 49-Katie Henne, 17:23.68. 55-Nyvaeh Wendt, 17:54.23. 59-Jessica Petersen, 18:10.70. 63-Hannah Thurow, 18:25.74. 68. Marissa Quillan, 19:11.92.