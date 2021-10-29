REMUS — Ludington’s girls team narrowly missed qualifying for state as a team at Friday afternoon’s MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills, a six-point difference between the host Warriors and the Orioles kept LHS out of the state meet.
The girls team did qualify two individuals for the state meet — Summer Brower, running a time of 20:09.78, and Autumn Brower with a time of 20:54.25.
Winning the girls regional individual title was Petoskey senior Noel Vanderwall with a 19:09.93. The boys title was won by Fremont senior Conor Somers, running a time of 15:51.97.
The team title for the girls went to Petoskey (27), followed by Cadillac (116) in second and the Warriors (116) in third. Ludington was in fourth place with a 122.
The boys title also went to Petoskey (63), followed by Fremont (77) in second and Sparta (99) in third. Ludington was ninth with 238.
LUDINGTON BOYS: 25-Trey Keson, 18:00.31; 44-David Reisterer, 18:37.45; 49-Nevin Slater, 19:03.31; 54-Evan Bennett, 19:12.63; 66-Jack Jubar, 19:47.69; 67-Curtis Fuller, 19:48.00; 85-Will Siegert, 20:56.76.
LUDINGTON GIRLS: 7-Summer Brower, 20:09.76; 17-Autumn Brower, 20:24.25; 27-Olivia Andersen, 21:40.29; 32-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:54.52; 39-Nadia Grierson, 22:10.95; 47-Anna Burton, 22:36.73; 90-Katie Rangel, 25:42.33.