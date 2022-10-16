HART — The Ludington girls cross country team, running at Colonial Golf Course for the Hart & Sole Invitational on Saturday, defeated Hart by a single point, according to unofficial results posted online.

The Hart boys team outdistanced second place Ludington by more than 40 points.

Hart had three girls finish in the top 10 on Saturday and Ludington had four. It was the closest of races, with Ludington coming out on top, 32-33.

“The girls know the quality of the Hart team, and the success they’ve had,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “To race head-to-head with them was a great test for us heading to regionals. As the workouts get easier, the times should get faster over the next two meets. It’s exciting seeing the kids’ excitement for our run towards the state finals. Their support and encouragement of one another is what’s driving our success.”

In the boys race, Hart won with 28 points while Ludington was a distant second with 71, finishing ahead of Mason County Eastern by two points.

“With regionals only two weeks away, the plan was to get out stronger (and) faster than they have been and see how it affects the rest of their (race). The results were positive, and so were their attitudes,” Keillor said. “I’m excited for the final three meets.”

The top two girls across the finish line were from Hart. Jessica Jazwinski ran a 17:37.30, garnering her first place overall. Alyson Enns was second with a time of 19:00.62.

Top finishers for Ludington were Summer Brower, placing third in a time of 20:17.70, Christina Theis, placing fourth with a time of 20:29.09 and Nadia Grierson in 20:34.7, a fifth place finish.

Lucy Shoup of Mason County Eastern was sixth in 20:43.90 and Lauren Niedzielski ran a personal record, 21:12.70 for ninth.

“My girls had better times, and my guys had better times,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “The day was nice. It was a positive day for us.”

Pentwater senior Anna Van Duinen had a personal record performance, placing 19 with a time of 23:02.79.

“Anna has been working hard for a PR,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Ireland Breitner had a PR, and Isabel Lopez, our exchange student from Spain, continues to take whole minutes off of her time.”

In the boys’ race, just over 16 seconds separated the first three runners. Hart’s Clayton Ackley came across the finish line first in 16:37.10, followed by Mason County Eastern’s Nathan Wing at 16:44.2, a personal record, and third was Hart’s Wyatt Dean in 16:53.2.

“The kids ran good,” Knizacky said. “What was kind of a factor in the final scoring was we let a couple of Pentwater boys skip in front of us, and that made a difference.”

Ludington’s top finisher in the boys’ race was Jose Flores in 17:10.09 and Pentwater’s top runner was Abe VanDuinen in 17:41.90, good for ninth place.

“We had 12 runners with seven getting their personal best,” Fatura said of her teams overall. “It’s definitely a fast course and we took advantage of that.”

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 32, Hart 33, Mason County Eastern 78, McBain 112, Bear Lake-Onekama 122.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 3-Summer Brower, 20:17.70. 4-Christina Theis, 20:29.09. 5-Nadia Grierson, 20:3470. 10-Autumn Brower, 21:14.70. 12-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:18.90. 13-Olivia Andersen, 21:19.40. 19-Annie Kline, 22:26. 27-Grace Shamel, 23:47.09. 28-Anna Burton, 23:49. 29-Sophia Grierson, 27:17.80. 37-Rebecca Weinert, 25:29.40. 43-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 27:46.59. 45-Alba Fernandez, 28:11.09. 58-Genevieve Lux, 31:40.20.

HART GIRLS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:37.30. 2-Alyson Enns, 19:00.62. 8-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:03.9. 11-Kenai Kokx, 21:17.80. 14-Savanna Owens, 21:32.20. 15-Abigail Pretty, 21:39.80. 20: Lauren Pretty, 22:29.59. 21-Lilly Hopkins, 22:43. 26-Harriet Kidder, 23:31.90. 30-Abigail Studer, 24:25.70. 38-Lillian Wolff, 26:26.5. 48-Imogene Brumbaugh, 28:40.09. 53-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:26.80. 56-Kelly VanderKodde, 30:42.40.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 6-Lucy Shoup, 20:43.90. 9-Lauren Niedzielski, 21;12.7. 16-Olivia Wing, 22:03.7. 33-Elena Hopkins, 24;40. 36-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 25:19.70. 39-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 26:32.90. 50-Grace Kidd, 28:44.20. 52-Isabella Gulembo,29:02.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 24-Anna VanDuinen, 23:02.79. 31-Isabel Lopez, 24:17.70. 51-Evalena Jeruzal, 28:50.70. 54-Ireland Breitner, 29:27.20.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 28, Ludington 71, Mason County Eastern 73, Pentwater 99, Bear Lake-Onekama 131, McBain 133.

HART BOYS:1-Clayton Ackley, 16:37.10. 3-Wyatt Dean, 16:53.20. 4-Seth Ackley, 17:04.09. 8-Max Stitt, 17:38.80. 12-Caleb Bitely, 18:05. 13-Easton VanderZwaag, 18:08.7. 14-Jack Slotman, 18:10. 17-Josef Bromley, 18:20.30. 23-Tyler Vanderzanden, 18:55.70. 28-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:36.7. 29-Avery Guikema 19:37.40. 36-Ethan Schaner, 20.29 49-Matthew Frasier,22:08.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 5-Jose Flores, 17:10.09. 6-Trey Keson, 17:22.5. 10-David Reisterer, 17:50.5. 25-Nevin Slater, 19:12.9. 32-Jack Jubar, 19:57.09. 34-Curtis Fuller, 20:12.40. 37-Isaiah Boerema, 20:25.30.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS:2-Nathan Wing, 16.44.20. 11-Alex Tyndall 17:56.59. 20-Luke Niedzielski, 18:38.30, 21-Peter Hybza, 18:47.90. 22-Clay Shoup, 18:52.50. 24-Henry Malburg, 19:05.9. 31-Ron Hasenbank, 19:56.40. 43-Dakota Matzen, 20:54.09.

PENTWATER BOYS:9-Abe VanDuinen, 17:41.90. 16-Kaleb Brown, 18:19.59. 18-Mitchel Daniels, 18:25.20. 30-Wyatt Roberts, 19:55.80. 40-James Davis, 20:43.70. 42-Ben Merten, 20:53.50. 50-Logan Fatura, 22:20.40.

The Pirates and Orioles run next at 4:30 p.m at the West Michigan Conference Meet on Tuesday, October 18 at the West Michigan Fairgrounds in Ludington.

The Cardinals and Falcons run at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 in the West Michigan D Conference Meet at Bear Lake.