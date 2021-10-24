REMUS — The Ludington girls cross country team used a tight grouping amongst their runners to win the Late Season Warrior Invitational at Remus Chippewa Hills on Saturday.

Ludington's top six runners came over the finish line with just over two minutes between them.

"We had a great day Saturday. Perfect cross country weather, cool with a little sunshine and no wind. Chip Hills' course is pretty tough with quite a few hills. I scheduled this meet so they could see the course and race some of the competition we'll see at regionals on the (Friday)," said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. "Both the girls and boys teams ran well. I left the meet excited for Friday. It's been a long time since a Ludington (cross country) team has qualified for state. They should be rested and ready as practice this week will be pretty light."

Ludington won easily with 62 points, pulling away from second and third place teams Manton (115) and Western Michigan Christian (115).

Top runners for the girls were Summer Brower, placing fourth with a time of 20:21.99, Nadia Grierson with a 21:00.87, good for sixth, and Autumn Brower with a time of 21:15.19 and an eighth place finish.

The Oriole boys cross country team placed third in the invitational. Fremont was the clear team champion with 27 team points, followed by Reed City with 114 and Ludington with 131.

Ludington boys' top finishers were Trey Keson, clocking in at 17:53.28 for 15th, David Reisterer in 26th with a time of 18:20.44, and Nevin Slater in 31st with 18:39.21.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 4-Summer Brower, 20:21.99; 6-Nadia Grierson, 21:00.87; 8-Autumn Brower, 21:15.19; 10-MacKenzie Keillor, 21:34.00; 15-Olivia Andersen, 22:11.81; 17-Anna Burton, 22:25.20.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 15-Trey Keson, 17:53.28; 26-David Reisterer, 18:20.44; 31-Nevin Slater, 18:39.21; 38-Evan Bennett, 19:03.47; 48-Will Siegert, 19:26.70; 55-Curtis Fuller, 19:42.77; 56-Jack Jubar, 19:43.56; 60-Keese Villarreal, 19:52.39.