MANISTEE — The Ludington girls cross country team grabbed first place at the Manistee Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational on Thursday. The Orioles had 41 points to second place Manton’s 57.

Two freshmen, Summer Brower and Nadia Grierson, led the Oriole attack. Brower ran a 20:51.21, good for second overall and Grierson placed fifth with a time of 21:53.53.

“Both teams’ efforts showed a significant drop in time since our meet on the Manistee course on Oct. 6,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “The girls ran really well. Anna finishing in ninth was a nice surprise, she was really strong today. (It’s) exciting to see things coming together as we get closer to regionals.”

Sophomore Cecilia Postma finished in eighth for Manistee, with a time of 22:38.39 and Mason County Central’s top finisher as Jaden Petersen with a time of 25:04.42, good for 33rd

“We had our No. 2 runner out with a twisted ankle,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “Emily Adams had a nice race today. Mya Sterley did a nice job, too. We have next week off, and we can recharge our batteries. Hopefully, we come back a little stronger and see if we can get a couple of (state) qualifiers out.”

The Manistee’s boys team was third overall with a score of 90. Ludington was in fourth with 98 points. The Chippewa’s top placer was Caiden Cudney, placing fourth with a time of 18:24.95. Oriole Trey Keson finished fifth with a time of 18:28.31.

“I ran without two of my top five guys due to other things going on. We had a couple of other boys that stepped up,” Sanders said. “Tyler Thurow stepped up and so did Asher Johnson. Gavin Shirey was our No. 1 guy over Hunter Sanford.”

“I think we struggled a little bit with dead legs,” Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said. “We’ve been busy. Everybody just didn’t feel as fresh as I think they should have felt. At least that’s the impression I got from them.

“We should, on paper, be able to win that meet on the guys’ side. Even some of the top guys felt they struggled a little bit today. A couple of good performances and we could have picked up the points we needed. We’re just going to have to do better next time. We just have to focus on the conference meet. The boys are tied for first, and we really want to bring home that trophy.”

Ludington and Manistee will run next at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the Lakes 8 Championship in Ludington and Mason County Central runs next at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the White Cloud Invite.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 41, Manton 57, Reed City 84, LeRoy Pine River 116, Frankfort 122, Manistee 143, Grand Traverse Academy 160, Lake City 197, Grand Rapids Union 231, Mason County Central 258, White Cloud 263.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 2-Summer Brower, 20:51.21. 5-Nadia Grierson, 21:53.53. 7-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:27.22. 9-Anna Burton, 22:41.93. 18-Olivia Andersen, 23:19.17. 53-Ashley Stowe, 27:23.43. 61-Grace Shamel, 28:29.53. 65-Katie Rangel, 28:47.28. 75-Elena Otis, 29:35.87. 76-Erin Clancy, 29:46.10. 78-Halle Korendyke, 29:57.56. 79-Kasey Wallace, 29:58.11. 85-Genevieve Lux, 32:46.19.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 8-Cecilia Postma, 22:38.39. 20-Allie Thomas, 23:32.88. 22-Anna Huizinga, 23:40.04. 47-Audrey Huizinga, 26:39.92. 48-Courtney Haag, 26:41.91. 57-Kennedy Miles, 27:45.51. 62-Mila Herrmann, 28:35.61. 68-Annie Reynolds, 28:59.92. 80-Jayna Edmondson, 30:03.92. 90-Helana Beaudrie, 34:26.75.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 33-Jaden Petersen, 25:04.42. 46-Emily Adams, 26:30.98. 59-Gabby Jensen, 28:18.16. 60-Gracie Weinert, 28:21.33. 64-Ava Brooks, 28:46.66. 71-Nyvaeh Wendt, 29:30.96. 81-AshlynRose Kelley, 31:37.56. 87-Alivia Steiger, 32:58.72. 89-Alex Luttrell, 34:03.23. 91-Mya Sterley, 34:52.63.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Manton 73, Reed City 82, Manistee 90, Ludington 98, White Cloud 98, Frankfort 147, Leroy Pine River 174, Mason County Central 209, Grand Traverse Academy 211, Grand Rapids Union 238, Hesperia 307.

MANISTEE BOYS: 4-Caiden Cudney, 18:24.95. 10:Jack O’Donnell, 18:46.76. 12-Abdul Ghennewa, 18:51.55. 24-Trevor Adamczak, 19:28.47. 41-Greyson Hoeflinger, 20:24.12. 47-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:38.29. 48-Drew Mendians, 20:42.13. 54-Jacob Lindeman, 20:57.60. 66-Seth Thompson, 21:37.58. 67-Austin Benitez, 21:39.39. 79-Austen Halcome, 22:39.46. 85-Alec Lampen, 23:15.64. 86-Max Miles, 23:18.67. 87-Tug Thuemmel, 23:21.48. 99-Max Kinzell, 24:58.03. 103-Vincent Wang, 25:24.15. 104-Ajae Gouker, 25:54.14. 112-Miles Bednarczyk, 31:39.03. 118-Darren Guzikowski, 41:35.00.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 5-Trey Keson, 18:28.31. 17-David Reisterer, 19:03.95. 21-Nevin Slater, 19:19.30. 22-Evan Bennett, 19:22.04. 34-Jack Jubar, 20:05.76. 40-Will Siegert, 20:22.13. 43-Keese Villarreal, 20:32.43. 57-Curtis Fuller, 21:01.84. 84-Hayden Madl, 23:04.19. 89-Aaron Conger, 23:23.70. 90-Owen Forrester, 23:37.20. 93-Aidan deMorrow, 24:26.38. 94-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:31.77. 97-Aidan Forrester, 24:46.83. 107-Owen Shaw, 26:58.37.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 14-Gavin Shirey, 18:53.17. 19-Hunter Sanford, 19:06.21. 51-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:48.14. 59-Tyler Thurow, 21:08.51. 88-Asher Johnson, 23:23.37. 106-Jacob Maidens, 26:34.16. Jacob Failor, 28:51.20.