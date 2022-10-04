MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls cross country team ran at the third West Michigan Lakes race Tuesday at Oakridge and ran away from the field, winning by 38 points.

The Orioles were first with 23 points, Whitehall was second with 61 and Manistee finished in third with 78.

Ludington sophomore Nadia Grierson came across the finish line first in 20:03, followed by Manistee junior Cecillia Postma, running a 20:19. Ludington placed five girls in the top eight runners.

The Ludington boys team placed third with 69 points, behind Fremont with 36 and Whitehall with 40. Manistee was fourth with 111 points.

Ludington junior Jose Flores finished fourth in 17:13 and Manistee junior Jack O’Donnell was 12th in 18:07 to lead their respective teams.

The Orioles and the Chippewas run at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Orchard View as they compete in the final WMC Lakes jamboree of the season.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 23, Whitehall 61, Manistee 78, Muskegon Oakridge 91, Montague 117.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 1-Nadia Grierson, 20:03. 3-Christina Theis, 20:32. 4-Summer Brower, 21:04. 7-Annie Kline, 21:53. 8-Olivia Andersen, 22:00. 11-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:12. 12-Autumn Brower, 22:19. 20-Anna Burton, 23:44. 30-Rebecca Weinert, 25:38. 35-Sophia Grierson, 26:09. 39-Alba Fernandez, 27:08. 40-Catherine Karboske, 27;19. 41-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 27:31. 44-Ayla king, 38:47. 45-Grace Shamel, 28:48. 47-Halle Korendyke, 29:28. 52-Genevieve Lux, 34:37.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 2-Cecilia Postma, 20:19. 16-Georgia Haag, 23:11. 22-Kate Somsel, 24:27. 23-Claire Scott, 24:31. 24-Magdalena Herberger, 24:47. 34-Abbie Robinson, 26:08. 42-Clear Wang, 28:03. 51-Bianca Racito, 33:09.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Fremont 36, Whitehall 40, Ludington 69, Manistee 111, Montague 119.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 4-Jose Flores, 17:13. 13-Trey Keson, 18:13. 14-David Reisterer, 18:23. 19-Nevin Slater, 19:08. 24-Jack Jubar, 19:53. 29-Curtis Fuller, 20:19. 30-Isaiah Boerema, 20:23. 40-Kai Dila, 22:46. 43-Owen Forrester, 23:43. 45-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:18. 47-Noah Dillehay, 25:25. 51-Owen Shaw, 27:24. 53-Dylan Sniegowski, 27:48.

MANISTEE BOYS: 12-Jack O’Donnell, 18:07. 23-Drew Mendians, 19:35. 28-Ethan Edmondson, 20:16. 33-Benjamin Ceplina, 21:41. 34-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:49. 36-Ajae Gouker, 22:03. 38-Tug Thuemmel, 22:15. 46-Vincent Wang, 24:34.