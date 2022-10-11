MUSKEGON — The girls cross country team from Ludington took first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division’s fourth jamboree on Tuesday at Orchard View Middle School, outdistancing Whitehall and Manistee, coming in second and third in the race of five teams.

Ludington was led by the one-two punch of freshman Christina Theis and sophomore Nadia Grierson. Theis was first overall and clocked a time of 19:40.56. Grierson was second in a time of 19:46.15. Ludington’s girls team had four girls place in the top seven places.

“Christina had a great race for the win today. Our (fourth) and (fifth runners), Olivia (Andersen) and Annie (Kline) had (season records) today and pulling our scoring five closer,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “We took 1, 2, 5, 7, 11 for our team score of 24, (which) is a really good group.

“I was happy with the efforts on both teams today. Lots of (personal records) and (season records) throughout the team. They should be proud.”

Manistee junior Cecilia Postma ran a 19:50.31 and finished third overall.

In the boys’ race, Fremont outdistanced Ludington for first place, Manistee finished fourth. Ludington placed in second, one point ahead of Whitehall.

The top runner for Ludington was junior Jose Flores, running a personal record 16:54.65 and a third place finish. Trey Keson also ran a personal record time of 17:15.00, placing seventh for Ludington.

“Some great efforts today from the boys,” Jim Keillor said. “Our top four each set a new personal record while Curtis (Fuller) had a season record. Their work is showing, times are coming down and their group is getting a little closer. They had PRs in mind today knowing that the OV course runs pretty fast.

“It was nice to see them race hard today.”

Junior Jack O’Donnell finished in 10th place for Manistee with a time of 17:34.02.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 24. Whitehall 52, Manistee 82, Fremont 90, Montague 115.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 1-Christina Theis, 19:40.56. 2-Nadia Grierson, 19:46.15. 5-Summer Brower, 20:15.33. 7-Olivia Andersen, 20:55.72. 11-Annie Kline, 21:20.41. 13-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:49.06. 16-Autumn Brower, 22:05.85. 28-Sophia Grierson, 24:39.43. 30-Rebecca Weinert, 24:45.40. 39-Ayla King, 25:51.40. 43-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 26:05.76. 45-Alba Fernandez, 26:22.72. 49-Halle Korendyke, 28:44.11. 51-Genevieve Lux, 30:45.85.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 3-Cecilia Postma, 19:50.31. 17-Georgia Haag, 22:09.99. 22-Kate Somsel, 23:33.72. 23-Magdalena Herberger, 23:44.74. 25-Alayna Edmondson, 24:08.67. 26-Claire Scott, 24:12.21. 36-Abbie Robinson, 25:36.78. 42-Clear Wang, 25:57.25. 46-Evelyn Koller, 26:57.51. 54-Bianca Racito, 32:58.29.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Fremont 36, Ludington 58, Whitehall 59, Manistee 106, Montague 107.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 3-Jose Flores, 16:54.65. 7-Trey Keson, 17:15.00. 13-David Reisterer, 17:44.70. 14-Nevin Slater, 18:10.14. 28-Curtis Fuller, 19:48.97. 32-Jack Jubar, 20:03.43. 34-Isaiah Boerema, 20:05.15. 44-Kai Dila, 21;27.46. 51-Owen Forrester, 23:12.52. 54-Noah Dillehay, 23:52.14. 55-Aidan Forrester, 23:55.62. 58-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:55.00. 59-Owen Shaw, 25:08.68. 60-Dylan Sniegowski, 25:09.44.

MANISTEE BOYS: 10-Jack O’Donnell, 17:34.02. 15-Luke Senters, 18:13.02. 33-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:04.69. 35-Ethan Edmondson, 20:13.77. 36-Kaden Worch, 20:15.13. 40-Benjamin Ceplina, 20:32.46. 41-Christian Schramski, 21:18.12. 45-Ajae Gouker, 21:37.44. 46-Drew Mendians, 22:06.57. 47-Tug Thuemmel, 22:49.68. 56-Vincent Wang, 23:56.82.