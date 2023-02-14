TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington girls basketball team made the trip to Traverse City on Tuesday, playing a close game with Traverse City West and came out the victors with a 45-36 win.

"I am proud of the effort," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. "Any time you can go north and get a win it makes the drive home a whole lot more pleasant."

The game was close throughout, with the Titans taking a slight lead in the first quarter, 10-9. Ludington had a strong second half, with Keelyn Laird scoring eight points and Olivia Lynn scoring a pair of baskets and the Orioles entered the half with a 24-19 lead.

Ludington increased the lead by one in the third quarter, 31-25, and in the final period, the Orioles' Karli Mesyar stepped to the line five times, sinking three of them and scoring a field goal for five points in the fourth. Laird also added four and Annie Kline put together four points.

"We were down a couple times in the first half, but we battled back," Stowe commented. "We were up by two with about a minute and a half left in the game and Karli (Mesyar) came up big with some free throws and a basket at the end."

"We were able to slow down their transition game at the end," Stowe said. "Our group of guards, Karli, Annie, Elianna and Hannah played well. I don't think Traverse City felt comfortable much all night."

Laird led all scorers with 14 points, Lynn added 10 and Mesyar scored nine. Traverse City West was led by Ainslee Hewitt with 13 points.

The all-time series between the Titans (4-15) and the Orioles (14-5) began in fall 1997 and with the win, Ludington gained some ground, but still trails 8-5 in the 13-game series.

The Orioles are back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Muskegon to take on West Michigan Lakes rival Orchard View.

LUDINGTON (45)

Kline 2 2-2 4, Jeruzal 1 0-0 3, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Mesyar 2 4-7 9, Lynn 4 2-2 10, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Laird 7 0-1 14. Totals: 18 9-14 45.

TRAVERSE CITY WEST (36)

Esper 0 1-2 1, LaCross 0 2-5 2, Hewitt 4 5-9 13, M.Smith 2 2-2 7, Bohrer 1 2-4 4, Sebela 1 0-2 3, L.Smith 2 0-3 4, Kelsey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 12-27 36.

Ludington;9;15;7;14;—;45

TC West;10;9;6;11;—;36

3-point goals—Ludington (2): Jeruzal, Mesyer. Traverse City West (2): M.Smith, Sebela. Total fouls—Ludington 21, Traverse City West 17. Fouled out—Ludinton: McKinley. Traverse City West: LaCross. Technical fouls—none. JV game–Ludington def. Traverse City West.