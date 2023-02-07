The Ludington girls basketball team had a quick start, outscoring Whitehall 15-6 in the opening quarter and used a 35-10 second half to secure the West Michigan Lakes game with a 54-20 final score at Hawley Gymnasium on Tuesday.

“I think we played the best in transition we have all season,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “I was proud of the girls. They worked hard to score on the opportunities created.”

Ludington first matched up with Whitehall this season back in mid-December and won that game 29-7; both teams significantly improved the offensive scoring in the game on Tuesday.

Ludington senior Annie Kline had a hot hand in the first quarter, hitting three 3-point goals to score nine of the Orioles’ 15 points in the quarter.

The pace of the game seemed to stall in the second quarter as the Vikings (10-7, 3-6 WMC Lakes) and the Orioles (12-5, 9-1 WMC Lakes) scored four points apiece, each with one field goal and two free throws, leaving the score 19-10 going in to the half.

The Orioles came out of the locker room on fire and held the Vikings scoreless in the third quarter for the first five and a half minutes while scoring 12 points in the same time frame on the way to a 19-4 advantage in the third.

Junior Emma McKinley scored nine points in the third to lead the Orioles to a 38-14 lead at the end of three. Senior Keelyn Laird added four points.

Junior Karli Mesyar hit two 3-point shots in the final quarter and Laird added another four points as the Orioles outscored the Vikings 16-6.

McKinley led all scorers with 13 points — a new career high — and Laird had 11. Whitehall was led by senior Hailey Carnes with five points and junior Taylor Ottinger added four.

“We switched up from a zone press in the first half to a man-to-man in the second half and forced a number of turnovers as a result,” said Stowe.

In an all-time series that began in 1973, the Orioles and the Vikings were playing for only the 30th time in all those years. Ludington leads the series 18-12.

Next up for Ludington is Manistee, traveling to Manistee on Friday for another WMC Lakes game.

WHITEHALL (20)

Carnes 1 3-4 5, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Zamojcin 0 0-1 0, TenBrink 1 0-1 2, Dempsey 1 2-4 3, Ottinger 1 2-5 4, Daggett 0 1-2 1, Shepherd 0 2-4 2. Totals: 5 10-21 20.

LUDINGTON (54)

Stipak 0 0-2 0, Kline 3 0-0 9, Skiba 1 1-2 3, Jeruzal 0 1-2 1, McKinley 6 1-1 13, Meysar 3 0-0 8, Glanville 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 3-6 7, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Laird 4 3-4 11. Totals: 19 11-21 54.

Whitehall;6;4;4;6;—;20

Ludington;15;4;19;16;—;54

3-point goals—Whitehall (1): Buckner. Ludington (5): Kline 3, Mesyar 2. Total fouls—Whitehall 17, Ludington 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 49, Whitehall 16. Ludington JV scoring—Sherman 2, Ramirez 3, Shimunek 2, Kenyon 19, Laird 2, Lynn 4, Stowe 9, Willis 4, Ewing 4.