Tied at the half, 16-16, the Ludington and Reeths-Puffer girls basketball game came down to the buzzer, when the Orioles’ 3-point shot attempt to tie the game hit the rim and bounced off, giving the Rockets a 42-39 non-conference victory on Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium.

“It was very, very exciting,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We had a few opportunities down the stretch…three good offensive possessions to give us the opportunity to win, two defensive possessions sandwiched in there that obviously got us the ball back, but rebounding at the end just killed us….”

The Orioles had a 7-4 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter, but the Rockets scored six unanswered points in the final 2:44 of the quarter, to take the lead at the first break, 10-7; a lead that would end up being the difference in the ball game.

Ludington got those three points back in the second quarter, led by Emma McKinley who scored five points. The Orioles (11-4) played solid defense and held Reeths-Puffer (10-5) to just six points in the quarter, for a 16-16 tied game at the half.

Seven times the lead changed hands or was tied in the third quarter, but Ludington was never able to gain the lead, only tie the game, which they did three times in the third. The quarter ended with the Rockets up 31-28.

The fourth quarter was a crowd pleaser. The Orioles were able to capture the lead, 32-31 with 7:14 remaining in the game, but Reeths-Puffer came back and went ahead.

Ludington tied the game twice, at 37-all and 39-all with 1:11 remaining, but the Rockets’ senior Billie Tryska hit 3-of-4 free throws with 12 seconds left to go up 42-39.

Reeths-Puffer senior Sophia Hekkema led all scorers with 13 points and Brooklyn Tornes added 10 for the Rockets.

Ludington was led by junior Emma McKinley with 10 points. Keelyn Laird added eight and Karli Mesyar added six.

The Orioles and the Rockets were playing for the 70th time in the all-time series that began in 1973. The Orioles lead the series, 52-18.

Ludington is back on the floor on Thursday when they travel to Montague for a West Michigan Lakes match-up.

REETHS PUFFER (42)

Barmes 2 0-0 6, Tornes 4 0-1 10, Tryska 1 3-4 5, Hekkema 5 3-5 13, Niklasch 2 0-1 4, Anderson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 8-13 42.

LUDINGTON (39)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 1 0-0 2, Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 4 1-2 10, Mesyar 2 0-0 6, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Laird 3 1-4 8. Totals: 16 2-6 39.

Reeths Puffer;10;6;15;11;–;42

Ludington;7;9;12;11;–;39

3-point goals—Reeths Puffer (4): Barmes 2, Tornes 2. Ludington (4): McKinley, Laird, Kline, Mesyar. Total fouls—Reeths Puffer 10, Ludington 15. Fouled out—none. Technical foul—none. JV score—Ludington 25, Reeths Puffer 18. Ludington scoring–Kenyon 8, Laird 5, Lyon 4, Stowe 5, Moser 3.