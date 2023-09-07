SCOTTVILLE — Several area cross country team ran at at Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational on Thursday at Riverside Park in Scottville, with the Ludington girls taking first place.
The Orioles finished with 29 points as team, finishing nine points ahead of second-place Hart. Summer Brower was the runner-up, finishing with a time of 19:09.57, and Annabelle Lowman took third with a time of 20:10.79.
“Most of our girls cut quite a bit off their times from last year at Riverside Park,” Ludington coach Jim Keillor said. “Their results today and as we go forward into the season will reflect their summer mileage. They have a good base to build on.”
Hart’s Alyson Enns won with a time of 18:56.56. Manistee took fourth as a team with 93 points, but Cecilia Postma took fourth place overall with a time of 20:12.79.
The Mason County Central took third place with 90 points. Maylan Sanders was its top runner with a time of 21:11.91.
“On the girls side of things, we were running without our No. 2 runner, Lexi Sanford,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “Addison Thorne, she had a much better race and finished second for us. It was perfect running conditions, there was a nice little breeze, and a great little meet.”
In the boys division, Reed City was the winner with 41 points, finishing just one point ahead of Hart. Robert Jazwinski III, just a freshman, won comfortably for the Pirates with a time of 15:50.18. He finished over 45 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Ludington finished third with 52 points. Its top runner was Jose Flores, who finished sixth with a time of 17:25.60.
“The guys ran really well today,” Keillor said. “Just like the girls, most of the guys dropped time from last year at Riverside Park.”
Manistee finished fourth with 104 points. Its top runner was Christian Schramski, who finished 10th with a time of 18:02.93.
Mason County Central finished sixth with 180 points. Its top runner was Asher Johnson, who finished 48th with a time of 22:19.27.
“My full six guys there for the first time. We’re just getting better each practice and each meet,” Sanders said. “I’m proud of their efforts. Individually, they’re getting better. I’m proud of those guys, too.”
Girls team results: Ludington 29, Hart 38, Mason County Central 90, Manistee 93, Reed City 117
Ludington girls: 2-Summer Brower, 19:09.57. 3-Annabelle Lowman, 20:10.79. 5-Nadia Grierson, 20:40.61. 11-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:47.99. 12-Autumn Brower, 22:07.34. 14-Allison Brandt, 22:19.83. 16-Olivia Andersen, 23:03.25. 26-Addison Torrez, 24:10.83. 37-Anna Burton, 25:54.68. 41-Rebecca Weinert, 26:53.85. 50-Grace Shamel, 28:36.50. 51-Magdelyn Autrey, 28:39.89. 53-Halle Korendyke, 29:58.79. 56-Genevieve Lux, 31:37.73.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:56.56. 6-Lexie Beth NienHuis, 20:46.19. 7-Natalie Rosema. 13-Lauren Pretty, 22:16.28. 15-Lilly Hopkins, 22:24.16. 18-Kenai Kokx, 23:14.03. 32-Brookyln Carter, 24:55.84. 34-Harriet Kidder, 25:01.92. 35-Abigail Studer, 25:15.36. 47-Jennifer De Brot, 28:14.71. 55-Anaya VanderZwaag, 31:31.26.
Mason County Central girls: 8-Maylan Sanders, 21:11.91. 17-Adison Thorne, 23:12.14. 20-Aiden Wood, 23:34.88. 23-Jovi Campbell-Pickard, 23:49.94. 31-Madelyn Sterley, 24:38.90. 42-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:03.31. 43-Jayden Baker, 27:10.44. 44-Raelyn Wilson, 27:32.33. 45-Emily Adams, 27:54.34. 46-Laura Johnston, 27:58.40. 49-Ava Brooks, 28:19.30. 54-Echo Aberegg, 31:00.18. 58-Luella Purple, 32:11.77. 59-Katie Henne, 32:28.10.
Manistee girls: 4-Cecilia Postma, 20:12.79. 21-Georgia Haag, 23:42.87. 24-Kate Somsel, 23:52.72. 25-Alayna Edmondson, 24:02.03. 28-Audrey Huizinga, 24:23.75. 30-Magdalena Herberger, 24:37.04. 52-Adah Korzeniewski, 29:03.54. 60-Helana Beaudrie, 32:56.45. 61-Lillian Herndon, 33:37.42. 62-Katelyn Verdi, 35:35.17. 63-Makayla Kenny, 37:25.93.
Boys team scores: Reed City 41, Hart 42, Ludington 52, Manistee 104, North Muskegon 122, Mason County Central 180.
Hart boys: 1-Robert Jazwinski III, 15:50.18. 5-Max Stitt, 17:22.78. 8-Tyler Vanderzanden, 17:59.08. 12-Jack Slotman, 18:09.13. 16-Avery Guikema, 18:18.02. 20-Pascal Miller, 18:29.07. 21-Aiden Schaner, 18:52.52. 28-Carson Ackley, 19:04.74. 32-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:13.15. 36-Caden VanGelderden, 20:00.57. 39-Josh Bustos, 20:28.14. 41-Owen VanderVlucht, 21:13.79. 42-Rhet Johnson, 21:19.92. 43-Peter Tuinstra, 21:23.22.
Ludington boys: 6-Jose Flores, 17:25.60. 7-Noah Lowman, 17:50.22. 9-David Reisterer, 18:02.66. 13-Gabe Grierson, 18:09.19. 17-Curtis Fuller, 18:18.89. 19-Alex Flores, 18:27.56. 22-Trey Keson, 18:49.54. 31-Nevin Slater, 19:10.71. 33-Jack Jubar, 19:16.05. 38-Isaiah Boerema, 20:26.37. 47-Kai Dila, 22:06.66. 51-Aleksander deMorrow, 22:56.89. 54-Grady Sailor, 23:35.92. 55-Dylan Sniegowski, 23:58.82.
Manistee boys: 10-Christian Schramski, 18:02.93. 11-Jack O’Donnel, 18:08.44. 24-Luke Senters, 18:50.93. 30-Kaden Worch, 19:09.03. 45-Ajae Gouker, 21:41.89. 57-Allan Mueller, 24:07.65. 58-Vincent Wang, 24:08.65.
Mason County Central boys: 48-Asher Johnson, 22:19.27. 49-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 22:43.43. 52-Jackson Poll, 23:01.88. 53-Ethan McVicker, 23:03.59. 60-Nathan Adams, 24:39.83. 61-Jacob Failor, 26:06.55.