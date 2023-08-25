TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington girls golf team finished tied for fourth place with Cheboygan at the Lady Titan Invite on Friday at Interlochen Golf Course in Traverse City.
The Orioles shot a 388 as a team, finishing one stroke behind third place Cadillac. Traverse City Central won the event with a 368, while host Traverse City West finished in second place with a 386.
For the Orioles, Emma McKinley was the runner-up among individuals, shooting an 80. Grace Slocum of Traverse City St. Francis was the medalist with a 70.
Sam Hanson finished tied for 14th with a score of 96, and Julia Reed shot a 100 to put her in 23rd place. Reya Dila shot a 112 to put her in a tie for 41st place.
Vanessa Madl finished tied for 56th with a 122 on the day.
The next event for the Orioles will be Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Whitehall Invite.