THOMPSONVILLE — The Ludington girls golf team scored a 388 as a team, putting them in 15th place after the first day of competition at the Lober Classic at Betsie Valley Golf Course in Thompsonville.
Brighton paced everyone on day one with a score of 318, followed by Rockford with a 324 and Grand Rapids Catholic with a 325.
Senior Emma McKinley led the Orioles with a score of 77, putting her in seventh place among individual golfers. Senior Julia Reed scored a 95, putting her in a tie for 63rd place.
Senior Sam Hanson placed in a tie for 120th with a score of 106 and junior Vanessa Madl was tied for 137th with a score of 110. Senior Reya Dila scored a 115, putting her in a tie for 149th and senior Kendal Waligorski placed in a tie for 159th place with a score of 117.
Rockford’s Jessica Jolly led all golfers with a score of 66, followed by Coopersville’s Lauren Davis with a 72 and Brighton’s Abbie Pietila with a 73 to round out the top three.
The Lober Classic will continue tomorrow at 10 a.m.