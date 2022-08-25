FREMONT — The Ludington girls golf team finished second at the first West Michigan Conference match of the season at Waters Edge hosted by Fremont.
The Orioles were just five strokes behind two-time MHSAA Division 4 state champion Montague, 169 to 164.
Sophia Sarto led the Orioles with a personal best of 39, and she was fourth. Emma McKinley shot a 40 and Sam Hanson and Julia Reed shot 45. Reya Dila shot a personal best of 50 and Abby Faye had a 60.
Manistee finished seventh in the eight-school competition. The Chippewas were led by Olivia Vasquez with a 41. Kendal Waligorski shot a 44. Sarah Huber had a 61. Annika Haag and Sadie Verheerk each shot an 83, and one of the scores factored into the team score.
Montague's Natalie Kellogg earned medalist honors with a 38.
Ludington's golf team will be playing at 9 a.m. Friday in the Lady Cardinal Invite in Big Rapids.
Team Results: Montague 164, Ludington 169, Fremont 193, Whitehall 200, North Muskegon 208, Oakridge 215, Manistee 229, Holton 246