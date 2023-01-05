The Ludington girls basketball team had a considerable advantage over Manistee in the height department, and the Orioles used it to take a 23-7 halftime lead and turn it in to a 39-24 West Michigan Lakes victory Thursday at Hawley Gymnasium.

“We are giving away so much height, it is not even funny,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “These girls have to play double hard just to get things going.”

The Orioles (7-3, 5-0 WMC Lakes) jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter. Keelyn Laird hit a 3-point shot from the top of the key to start Ludington’s scoring attack. Emma McKinley hit a 2-point bucket, followed by another basket by Laird and the Orioles were up 7-0 before Manistee’s Abby Robinson scored on a free throw.

“We had several missed shots that we had or we would have had a lot better score on the board,” added Kott. “We were playing pretty good defense, but we had a hard time putting the ball in.”

Jennah Skiba was fouled on a shot with just a minute left in the quarter and the basket, with an assist from Jordyn Anderson, was good. Skiba hit the ensuing free throw. Annie Kline added a basket off a steal with 2.8 seconds to finish out the quarter scoring.

“We are doing a really good job of getting deflections and steals, or even securing rebounds,” said LHS coach Warren Stowe. “We are trying to manufacture points in any way we can. With having Keelyn and wings who can run, that is a great way to get some easy baskets.”

Ludington scored nine unanswered points in the second quarter before Manistee’s Libby McCarthy put a basket in with 2:36 remaining in the quarter.

One highlight of the quarter was a basket by Olivia Lynn after sophomore Elianna Jeruzal fought for two offensive rebounds in a row before Lynn successfully made the putback.

The Orioles took a 23-7 lead in to halftime and scored six points before the Chippewas’ dropped a pair of free throws with 3:45 on the clock.

Manistee’s Jayne Edmondson hit a 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter and Brooke Jankwietz scored with just over a minute in the quarter.

Both teams scored seven points in the third to maintain an Oriole 16-point lead, 30-14.

Manistee (5-4, 2-2 WMC Lakes) picked up the defensive and offensive intensity in the final quarter and outscored the Orioles by one point, 10-9, for a final of 39-24. McCarthy led Manistee with five points in the quarter and Mariah Bialik scored four points within 20 seconds.

“We had long stretches in the second half where we didn’t score,” said Stowe. “We have to find a way to shorten those lapses down because against the best teams on our schedule, we just can’t have those lapses.”

Manistee matched Ludington in the second half, scoring 17 points to Ludington’s 16.

“They (the girls) were pretty happy with themselves, knowing they were giving up some size out there to a strong Ludington team and to come out and match them in the second half was inspiring,” Kott said.

The Orioles’ Laird led all scorers with 11 points, followed by Annie Kline with eight. Edmondson led the Chippewas with seven and McCarty and Allison Kelley each had five points.

The Ludington-Manistee girls basketball all-time series began in 1974 and with the win on Thursday, the Orioles currently have a 10-game win streak.

Manistee is at home on Tuesday when they host the Montague Wildcats. Ludington plays Orchard View on Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium.

MANISTEE (24)

Edmondson 3 0-0 7, McCarthy 2 1-4 5, Bialik 1 2-2 4, Robinson 0 1-2 1, Kelley 0 5-7 5, Jankwietz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 9-15 24.

LUDINGTON (39)

Kline 3 0-0 8, Skiba 2 1-3 5, Jeruzal 2 0-2 4, McKinley 2 1-2 5, Lynn 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 0-3 2, Laird 5 0-0 11. Totals: 17 2-10 39.

Manistee; 3;4;7;10;—;24

Ludington; 12;11;7;7;—;39

3-point goals—Manistee (1): Edmondson. Ludington (3): Laird, Kline 2. Total fouls—Manistee 13, Ludington 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Manistee 27, Ludington 22. Manistee JV scoring—Shively 7, Gardner 9, Senters 2, Wayward 5, Fett 4. Ludington JV scoring—Kenyon 7, Laird 11, Lynn 2, Stowe 1, Ewing 1.