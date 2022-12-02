After a tough loss in overtime to Hart on Tuesday this week, the Ludington girls basketball team bounced back with a vengeance Friday night in a 47-16 victory against Fremont.

The Orioles jumped out to a 15-1 first quarter lead over Fremont in both teams’ West Michigan Conference Lakes Division opener at Hawley Gymnasium.

“They came out and played as one. I challenged them Wednesday, we had some hard conversations… I thought Tuesday night we could have supported each other more and played together a little bit better,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “That’s the first game type of things, and I challenged them on it and I thought today they came out and as a group I hope people watching saw them cheering for each other…supporting each other.

“It’s not a surprise to me that when you do stuff like that you’re more successful on the floor.”

The Orioles had nine girls score in a team offensive effort. Five girls spread the scoring out as Olivia Lynn lead the Oriole scoring with nine points, Annie Kline had eight, Elianna Jeruzal added seven, Keelyn Laird had six and Karli Mesyar dropped in six.

Lynn started the scoring for the Orioles (1-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes) when she scored down low with just a little less than two minutes gone in the game and then dropped another bucket in less than 30 seconds later on an assist from Laird and the Orioles had a 4-0 lead.

Fremont (0-2, 0-1 WMC Lakes) scored its only point of the first quarter with 4:47 remaining when junior Jessica Bennett sunk the front end of two free throws.

Annie Kline hit a 3-pointer in the quarter, adding to the Ludington lead with 2:14 remaining and the Orioles went up 11-1.

Kline played a solid all-around game, taking care of the ball and contributing in several categories.

“I also challenged Annie a little bit in a positive way, that we need her to be a primary ball handler and I had the same conversation with Karli and said we need you to demand the ball and get us in to our (offense),” Stowe said. “Annie did a really good job of that and when Karli was asked to do that she did a pretty good job, too.”

The second quarter was a different story from the first, though the Orioles added two baskets in the first couple minutes of the quarter, both by Laird. Lynn added one more half way through the quarter when she drove the lane and scored and that was the end of the Orioles’ scoring going in to halftime.

The Packers outscored the Orioles in the second quarter, 8-6, but Ludington held a 12-point lead at halftime, 21-9.

In the third and fourth quarters Ludington got several players to contribute offensively. Sophomore Jennah Skiba lead the scoring in the third with four points. Kline added a 3-point shot and Emma McKinley and Laird both added two points and Jordyn Anderson added a point on a free throw.

The Orioles scored 14 points in the final frame while they held Fremont scoreless from the 5:52 mark in the third quarter to the end of the fourth quarter when Packer junior Victoria Ekkel sunk both ends of a two shot free throw with just 20.1 seconds left in the quarter.

Jeruzal, a sophomore, led all scorers in the fourth quarter with five points and Mesyar hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Ludington was led in rebounding by Lynn and Laird with five apiece and Anderson with four. Kline had two assists and three steals on the night, while Mesyar had four steals and Skiba had three.

The game marked a return of the series between the on-again, off-again league opponents. Ludington and Fremont both were in the defunct Lakes 8 Activities, Western Waterways and Seaway conferences.

The Orioles will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Benzie Central at Hawley Gymnasium.

FREMONT (16)

Clemence 0 2-2 2, Eykel 0 2-2 2, Hansen 0 0-2 0, Bennett 2 2-4 7, VandenBerg 1 0-0 2, Noordyk 1 1-2 3, 0 0-1 0. Totals: 4 7-13 16.

LUDINGTON (47)

Kline 3 0-0 8, Skiba 2 0-0 4, Jeruzal, 3 0-2 7, McKinley 2 0-2 4, Meysar 2 1-2 6, Lynn 3 3-4 9, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Laird 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 5-12 47.

Fremont; 1;8;5;2–;16

Ludington; 15;6;12;14–47

3-point goals–Fremont (1): Bennett. Ludington (4): Kline 2, Mesyar, Jeruzal. Total fouls–Fremont 15, Ludington 14. Fouled out–none Technical fouls–none. JV score–Fremont 31, Ludington 28. JV Scoring–Fremont: VandenBerg 10, Snyder 7, Mater 6. Ludington: Kenyon 12, Stowe 6, Laird 5, Lynn 5.