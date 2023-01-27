Ludington’s two point lead in the first quarter on Friday proved to be the overall difference in the game as the Orioles defeated Oakridge in a West Michigan Lakes game, 42-40, in Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.

“It was a little bit more pressure than what we have had,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “The second-place team in our conference, so coming out here and playing a tight game is going to be good for us in the long run because we learned a lot.”

With the lead changing or tied eight different times in the first quarter, the crowd got the sense this game was going to be a battle to the finish and they weren’t disappointed.

Ludington (11-3, 8-0 WMC Lakes) jumped out to a 17-15 first quarter lead as six different players scored, highlighted by a 3-point goal by Annie Kline and two three-point plays, a basket followed by a foul shot by Olivia Lynn and Keelyn Laird. Oakridge (10-4, 5-3 WMC Lakes) was led by junior Anna Lundquist with eight points in the quarter.

The second and third quarters were a bit stagnant by both teams as Oakridge outscored the Orioles in the second, 7-4, to take a one-point lead into the half, 22-21 and Ludington outscored the Eagles in the third, 8-3, to regain the lead, 29-25.

The final quarter brought a greater urgency as both teams ramped the scoring back up. The Orioles got going with a 3-point goal by junior Karli Mesyar with only six seconds gone in the quarter. The Eagles answered with five points in the first 1:02 of the quarter. And then Oakridge tied the game at 5:17 when Lundquist scored and knotted the score at 34-34.

In the last 4:11 of the quarter, the score was tied or a lead change occurred seven different times.

The Orioles’ Laird sent Ludington ahead by two, 38-36, when she made a basket with 2:52 remaining on the clock, only to have the Eagles’ Lundquist hit two free throws at the 1:47 mark to tie it 38-38.

With only a minute and a half in the game, Oakridge’s Cristina Shpak score a bucket to put the Eagles up, 40-38, but 10 seconds later Jordyn Anderson tied the game with a basket, 40-40. Anderson was fouled putting a shot up with 43.5 remaining and she hit the second of the two free throws, giving Ludington the lead, 41-40.

With just one second left, Mesyar was fouled as Oakridge tried to stop the clock by fouling and give themselves another chance at a shot, but Mesyar sank the first shot and when the second one bounced off the rim, Anderson was there to haul in the rebound and the time expired.

Oakridge’s Lundquist was the overall leading scorer in the game with 18 points. The Orioles’ Laird had 15 points, followed by Anderson with nine.

This was the second win of the season against Oakridge, having won back in December, 39-36. Ludington now has a two-game win streak after breaking Oakridge’s four game win streak with the win in December. The relatively new series between the two teams started in 2015-16 and the Eagles lead, 4-2.

Ludington won its 17th consecutive league contest stretching back to the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

Ludington is back on the court on Tuesday when they host Reeths-Puffer.

OAKRIDGE (40)

Whipple 2 1-3 5, Lane 4 0-0 8, Romero-Serrano 1 1-2 3, Blackburn 2 0-1 4, Guenthardt 0 1-2 1, Lundquist 6 4-5 18, Josza 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 8-15 40.

LUDINGTON (43)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 0 3-4 3, McKinley 2 1-2 5, Mesyar 1 1-3 4, Lynn 1 1-2 3, Anderson 4 1-8 9, Laird 7 1-3 15. Totals: 16 8-22 42.

Oakridge;15;7;3;15;—;40

Ludington;17;4;8;13;—;42

3-point goals—Oakridge (2): Lundquist 2. Ludington (2): Kline, Mesyar. Total fouls—Oakridge 19, Ludington 16. Fouled out—Oakridge: Romero-Serrano. Technical fouls–none. JV score—Ludington 51, Oakridge 19. Ludington JV scoring—Sherman 2, Shimink 4, Kenyon 7, Laird 8, Lynn 13, Moser 3, Willis 12, Ewing 2.