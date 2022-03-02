Beginning the game with a commanding lead, the Ludington girls basketball team added to a 21-8 halftime score to upend the Reed City Coyotes, 36-15, Wednesday in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles earned a shot at their 12th district championship Friday, and they’ll face Big Rapids. The Cardinals were a 54-21 winner over Cadillac in Wednesday’s nightcap at Hawley Gymnasium.

Ludington (16-5) controlled the first quarter and grabbed an 11-2 lead and added 10 more in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 21-8 lead.

The Orioles’ defensive pressure in the third quarter forced the Coyotes to struggle, scoring only two points, trailing 32-10 entering the final period.

The final quarter was low-scoring, as Reed City outscored the Orioles, 5-4. Abi Bandstra’s 3-point shot at the 7:28 mark was the highlight of the quarter. RyAnn Rohrer would add a free throw with 5.8 seconds remaining on the clock that would complete Ludington’s scoring.

“We started strong and you could tell that RyAnn (Rohrer) and Keelyn (Laird) were ready. Those forwards that Reed City have are good, they are very good. To see RyAnn and Keelyn not fading away and going right up and then our guards being so strong with the ball offensively was nice to see,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

The 51 points scored in the game is the seventh fewest combined points in a game in Ludington girls basketball history. The 15 points allowed defensively is the fewest points in a post-season game by Ludington, ever.

“Our ball pressure all night was really, really good. Rylee Stone is a beast so for her to be on the ball and pressuring the ball, good things happen for us,” said Stowe. “We have had a really good season. We feel like we are a really good team. No preference for Big Rapids or Cadillac. Those are two great teams.”

Ludington leads the all-time series with Reed City, 17-12. It’s a series that began in the fall of 1974. Ludington leads the post-season series, which was first played in fall 1983, 8-4.

Ludington plays at 7 p.m., Friday, in the district championship game at Hawley Gymnasium.

REED CITY (15)

Shoemaker 0 0-2 0, Bowman 1 1-2 3, Malackanich 3 0-2 6, Weck 3 0-0 6. Totals: 7 1-6 15.

LUDINGTON (36)

Stone 3 1-2 8, Rohrer 3 3-7 9, Kline 0 0-1 0, Bandstra 2 0-0 5, McKinley 1 0-0 3, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Lynn 0 2-4 2, Laird 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 6-14 36.

Reed City; 2;6;2;5;—;15

Ludington; 11;10;11;4;—;36

3-point goals—Ludington (4): Bandstra, McKinley, Stone, Mesyar. Total fouls—Reed City 11, Ludington 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.