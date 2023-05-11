HART — The Ludington girls soccer team blew out Hart, 7-0, Thursday night.
Maddie Billings had a hat trick, making it the second straight game in which Ludington has had a player score three goals in a game. Karli Mesyar had a hat trick Monday night at Orchard View.
Mesyar had one goal Thursday night, as did several of her teammates, including Maddie Martin, Emma McKinley and Saviera Moser.
It was 3-0 at halftime. Cambria Britton played in net in the first half and had one save. Grace Ashley played the second half and also had one save. Shots were 20-2 in favor of Ludington.
Mesyar and Mya Martin each had an assist.
"It was a good night for us as far as finishing is concerned," Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. "We've had trouble capitalizing on opportunities this season, and tonight we did that. It was a good, strong victory all around."
Ludington improved to 6-7-2 overall and 5-3-1 in conference play. It plays at the Petoskey Invite Saturday.