Ludington’s girls soccer team played a strong Traverse City West team in Ludington on Thursday, down only by one at the half, but dropped a 4-0 decision in a non-conference game.
West had 15 shots on goal and Grace Ashley had 11 saves.
“We played a quality team,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “The way we played, you could tell we already made some gains from the first time we played. We were competitive with them.”
Anderson continued, “When you are a young team, you can’t be as concerned about the the wins and losses early on, as much as the fact we definitely played better.”
The Orioles are now 0-2 on the young season.
Ludington opens up the West Michigan Conference conference play next Wednesday when they play Montague away and then play on Thursday in Cadillac.