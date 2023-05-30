FRUITPORT — The Ludington girls soccer team lost, 5-0, to Reeths-Puffer in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal, ending its season.
The Orioles fell behind 3-0 at halftime. Reeths-Puffer was just a tough match-up for Ludington.
“They’re a big, strong team,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “They took shots from outside the 18-yard box. They were just a difficult match-up for us across the board.”
Cambria Britton was in net and she saved 28 of 33 shots sent her way. Sophia Hikkema had two goals for the Rockets, setting their single-season record for goals scored in the process.
“She’s a very good player,” Anderson said. “We knew we had to stop her, even though we tried.”
Anderson had a young team this season. Lots of underclassmen saw time on the field, something he thinks will bode well for the team’s future.
“We saw a lot of growth,” he said. “The amount of soccer and the level of soccer that our girls have played coming into this year hasn’t really prepared them for a game like tonight against a Reeths-Puffer, who hits the ball well, use their bodies well, very physical and they establish space to win balls with their size. I think we saw that quite a bit of that. You could see the growth they made and how we need to play.”
Seniors Annie Kline, Maddie Martin and Erika Hatch all played their last games Tuesday night. Anderson said they’re all going to be very successful in their future endeavors.
“We knew we were going to take some bumps and take some moments, and I talked to them about how they lead and how they teach these girls to be high school varsity soccer players,” Anderson said. “They’ve been great all year as far as effort they gave, and how they bought into a whole team concept.”
The Orioles finish the season with a final record of 7-12-2.