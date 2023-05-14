PETOSKEY — The Ludington girls soccer team competed in the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday and went 1-2.
It lost the first game, 2-1, to Freeland. Elianna Jeruzal scored on a penalty kick for Ludington. Cambia Britton was in net and saved 22 of 24 shots.
Ludington also lost the second game to Cedar Springs, 1-0. Britton played the first half and saved six of seven shots. Grace Ashley was in goal in the second half and saved all seven shots sent her way.
Ludington did scratch out a win in the third game, defeating Oakridge, 1-0. Maddie Billings scored the lone goal for the Orioles. Ashley was 4-for-4 in save opportunities.
The Orioles are now 7-9-2 on the season. Their next game is Friday at 5 p.m. at North Muskegon.