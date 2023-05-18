NORTH MUSKEGON — The Ludington high school girls soccer team lost 3-0 to North Muskegon Thursday night.
Goalkeeper Cambria Britton had 21 saves on 24 chances. Ludington had nine shots on goal.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “There was one stretch at about the 19-minute mark in the first half; about a 10 minute stretch where we got out of sync and not on the same page.”
Anderson said there was one play in particular where the side judge had their flag up as if they were going to make a call and stop play, but the main referee didn’t blow their whistle. He said the team let up a bit because they thought play was going to stop.
“North Muskegon capitalized on that play and it was 1-0,” he said. “It ended up being an own-goal. You could just tell that goal took a little bit out of us.”
Anderson said he’s still proud of the team despite the loss, saying that one bad 10-minute stretch was the difference and the team played well otherwise.
”North Muskegon is a really good team,” he said. “They capitalize on those moments where you let guard down. We regrouped at halftime and probably had some better chances than we did in the first half.
”There’s a reason they won the state title two years ago and was the runner-up last year. They’re a good team.”
The Orioles are now 7-10-2 on the season and 5-4-1 in conference play. They will be at Western Michigan Christian on Monday.