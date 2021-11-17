Ludington’s girls swimming team is ready for a step back to regularity as six girls are making their way for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet at Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center.

“Since we didn’t get to go last year, the girls are excited,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “We qualified last year, and we just decided not to go. It was the right decision. When they still held it anyway in January, (it was well after the regular season).

“The fact that things are one step closer to normal, it’s a mood-booster for them.”

The meet’s preliminary races are Friday with the top 16 entries from Friday swimming on Saturday in one of two races. Ludington qualified all three of its relay teams. Senior RyAnn Rohrer qualified for two individual events, too, the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle.

Heading to the state meet are seniors Meg Ruba and Anna Reister, junior Erika Hatch and freshmen Reese Willis and Cora Mahler.

“It would be nice to get a couple events in the top 16,” Hatch said. “Some of these relays, we’ll see. In Division 3, we swim with Holland Christian, East Grand Rapids and (Pontiac) Notre Dame Prep. It’s a huge accomplishment to qualify.

“To get there and place and hang with some of these teams and girls, it’s special.”

Ludington’s 200-yard medley relay team is seeded 17th, the 200-yard freestyle relay is seeded 21st and the 400-yard freestyle relay team is seeded 28th. Rohrer is seeded 22nd in the 50 freestyle and 25th in the backstroke.

Rohrer was on each of the relay teams that qualified, but she is limited to at most four events for the state meet. Hatch said Rohrer will likely be on the medley relay team, but she needs to make sure that Rohrer is placed in a position do her best.

“If she ends up in the last heat of the 200 (freestyle) relay and the first heat of the 100 backstroke, I think I would put her in the front of the relay,” Hatch said. “I’m thinking of when (Luke) Middlebrook had to do that, swim two events, and then he had a swim-off for 17th in (an event).”

Hatch said each member of the team has worked hard all season, with Rohrer continuing her training into the conference meet and tapering for the state competition.

“We didn’t want to try to taper and then try do it all over again,” Hatch said. “She’s already got the 50 freestyle record (at LHS) and the 100 backstroke. We were eying the medley relay record, and we’re not too far off.”

The team planned to practice Thursday before heading down to Grand Rapids to stay overnight that night ahead of Friday’s start to the state meet.

This year, for Ruba, Reister, Rohrer and Erika Hatch, it’s a way to get to a meet that eluded them some nine months ago. Mahler and Willis, the newcomers, are there where last year it was scheduled to be Paige Rasbach and Anna Wietrzykowski — but those two graduated.

The remainder of the team that was unable to qualify is showing their support, though.

“We have good leaders, good teammates and good athletes,” Kelley Hatch said. “We have really all-around good girls. I think some of the girls are making door posters to hang at their hotel. Even the ones that are technically done with the season are supporting them.”

Hatch said the team is excited, and they’re looking forward to hearing from their fans in the stands at stands. Spectators are limited to two per swimmer, so many of them will be watching on the National Federation of High Schools network online.