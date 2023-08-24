The Ludington girls swimming team lost its first dual meet of the season to Spring Lake, 117-68, on Thursday at the Donald C. Baldwin Pool.
Cora Mahler won both the 200-yard freestyle and and 100-butterfly, qualifying for state in the process. Madison Bearup won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, also earning state cuts in both events.
In addition, coach Kelley Hatch said the team had several lifetime bests.
"There were some very some very close races with a team twice our size," Hatch said. "We are starting out faster and stronger, so it will be exciting to see how the rest of the season goes."
The Orioles will be at the Northview Invite on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Grand Rapids.