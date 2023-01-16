Ludington used a big second half to earn some separation against visiting Grant to win the non-conference clash Monday in Hawley Gymnasium, 50-31.

Ludington (9-3) and Grant (7-4) both like to apply pressure for the length of the court, and it lasted throughout the game. The early going seemed to be two teams pushing on defense while trying to figure out their offense.

The Orioles led 17-8 at the half, but the third quarter was explosive for both teams. Ludington outscored Grant 17-15 to take a 34-23 lead in to the final stanza.

“I thought we gave tremendous effort, in the first quarter, especially, we just couldn’t find the bottom of the net,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “(We) settled down there in the second quarter and scored a little bit more.”

Grant attacked Ludington’s passing lanes at the start of the third quarter and picked up a few steals, but the Orioles responded quickly. Both teams scored five points in the first couple minutes of the third, but Grant went on a scoring drought for over three minutes while Ludington scored eight points in that same time frame.

Grant fought back in the final 2:26 of the third by scoring 10 points while Ludington scored four.

“They pressed just like we did all night long,” Stowe said. “But I felt like we were getting some lay-ups against that pressure.”

Ludington doubled up on Grant in the final quarter, outscoring the Tigers 16-8 to win the game.

Ludington senior Keelyn Laird led all scorers with 17 and Olivia Lynn added 12.

The Tigers were led by junior Julie Ashbaugh and sophomore Danica Gee with six points apiece.

Ludington and Grant met for the 22nd time with the Orioles winning for the 18th time. The series began in 1998, and it was the first meeting between the two schools since both were in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference together in 2013-14.

Ludington, an honorable mention in the Associated Press basketball poll in Division 2, will be off until Jan. 24 when they travel to Fremont for another West Michigan Lakes contest.

GRANT (31)

Pleune 1 0-0 3, Hance 1 1-3 3, Ashbaugh 3 0-7 6, Gee 3 0-0 6, Obenauf 2 0-0 4, Gragg 2 0-2 5, Zerlaut 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 1-12 31.

LUDINGTON (50)

Kline 1 0-0 2, Skiba 1 5-6 7, McKinley 2 1-2 5, Meysar 2 2-2 7, Lynn 6 0-0 12 Laird 7 3-4 17. Totals: 19 11-14 50.

Grant 4 4 15 8 — 31

Ludington 8 9 17 16 — 50

3 point goals–Grant (2): Pleune, Gragg. Ludington (1): Meysar. Total fouls–Grant 14, Ludington 16. Fouled out–none. Technical fouls–none. JV score–Ludington 58, Grant 30. Ludington JV scoring–Kenyen 14, Lynn 10, Moser 9, Stowe 7, Willis 2, Ewing 2, Sherman 2.