WHITEHALL — The Ludington girls tennis team played in the West Michigan Conference tournament on Saturday, which is still incomplete due to inclement weather.
It started with a two-hour rain delay. It was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but competition didn't start until about Noon.
For Ludington, the No. 1s and No. 2s went to Whitehall, and the No. 3s and No. 4s went to Muskegon Reeths-Puffer.
The team did very well. Hannah Glanville made the semifinals as a No. 1 single and Mia Pung made the semifinals as a No. 2 single.
Jennah Skiba made the semifinals as a No. 3 singles, and Claire Shoup made the finals as a No. 4 singles.
In the No. 1 doubles, Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley made the semifinals, and Emilee Phillips and Christina Shapk made the semifinals in the No. 2 doubles.
Both the No. 3 doubles and No. 4 doubles team made the finals for Ludington. Annika Taranko and Gabby Hockenberger were the No. 3 doubles and Kate Shank and Makenna Malkowski were the No. 4 doubles.
The tournament was incomplete due to the rain delay. The matches will pick up again on Tuesday at 9 a.m.