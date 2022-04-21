Ludington's girls tennis team improved to a 3-0 overall record as it defeated Fremont, 8-0, Thursday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.

Picking up its third win of the season were Hannah Glanville in No. 2 singles and Morgan Sanocki and Gracie Higley in No. 2 doubles.

"Good job by all the ladies, today," Ludington coach Larry Brown said.

Singles Results:

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Flor Romero, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Lena Hudson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Aubrey Holmes, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Sydney Moon, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Results:

No. 1: Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Lauren Adsmond/Dani Vincent, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Grace Heft/Naylan Matthews, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Lorelei Davis/Hannah Moore, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Rylee Wright/Madeline Rottman, Fremont, 6-1, 6-1