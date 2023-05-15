Ludington’s girls tennis team competed hard against Mona Shores in the last home tennis match of the season and came away with a 4-4 tie on Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles (9-3-3) celebrated Senior Night on Monday, enjoying refreshments and desserts with family and friends after the matches were complete.
“I was very pleased with our young ladies’ play,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Three of our four losses were in tiebreakers in the third set.”
“Singles players played some nice tennis and increased their season records. Hannah Glanville is 16-3 at No. 1 singles, Jennah Skiba is 19-1 at No. 3 singles and Claire Shoup is 18-2 at No. 4 singles,” said Brown.
Shoup and Skiba both dropped the first set, won the second and then won tiebreakers in the third set, 10-4 and 10-6, respectively. While Mona Shores was successful in No. 2 and No. 4 doubles, the tiebreaker was grueling, going to 12-10 in both tiebreaker sets.
The Orioles are back at the nets on Tuesday when they travel to Whitehall to finish up the West Michigan Conference Tournament that began last Saturday.
Ludington 4, Mona Shores 4
Singles Results
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS def. Samantha Simonelli, MS, 6-0, 6-2;
No. 2: Ella Wasserman, MS def. Mia Pung, LHS, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6;
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS def. Skyler MacLachlan, MS, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4;
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS def. Kendar Hylland, MS, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.
Doubles Results
No. 1: Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, LHS def. Kyann Hellmann/Jenna Carmean, MS, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3;
No. 2: Isabella Sobczak/Ella Koch, MS def. Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, 0-6, 6-1, 12-10;
No. 3: Chloe Rose/Ella St. Martin, MS def. Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS, 6-3, 6-1;
No. 4: Raelyn Tyler/Roxy Vanderwall, MS def. Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, LHS, 3-6, 6-0, 12-10.