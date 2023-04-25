Ludington ran a dual West Michigan Conference Lakes Division track meet at Oriole Field in Ludington on Tuesday with the girls team defeating Whitehall, 82-55, and the boys team suffering a loss to Whitehall, 95-42.
The Orioles’ girls team dominated the field events, the hurdles and won three of the four relay races.
Taking the top four places in pole vault, the Orioles were led by Kendal Waligorski with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches, Lilly Slater was second at 7-6, Sophia Janicki with a personal best 6-6 and Ashley McPike with a 6-0 jump.
In long jump, Ludington took the top two spots as senior Sophia Grierson jumped 13-4 and Carly Moffitt had a jump of 12-11.
Oriole senior Kaylee Malt clearned 4-8 in the high jump to win the event and Moffitt had a PR jump of 4-4 for third.
Madison Bearup threw 26-6 for second in the shot put, and Claire Garrow was third in discus with a 63-1 PR.
Catherine Karboske ran a 17.70 second 100 meter hurdles to win the event, and Greta Kehrer set a PR of 19.30 for second. Malt was third in 20.90.
In the 300 hurdles, Malt ran a PR of 1:01.70 to win the event, and Moffitt was second with a 1:03.60.
Ludington won the 400 relay in 58.90 with an all-freshmen team of Kehrer, Moffitt, Nevaeh Battice and Janicki. The 800 relay team of Ayla King, Reese Willis, Rebecca Weinert and Janicki won in 2:05 and the 3,200 relay team of Olivia Andersen, Christina Theis, Nadia Grierson and Summer Brower won in 11:22.80.
Sophomore Nadia Grierson was second in the 3,200 in a time of 14:04.00, with Mackenzie Keillor finishing in third in 14:06.60 and Sophia Grierson placing third in 15:56.20.
Brower ran a 5:42.30 to take second place in the 1,600 and Theis was third with a PR 5:43.30. Brower also placed second in the 800, running a 2:35.40.
In the 400, Kylie Sailor ran 1:10.70 for first and Willis ran 1:13.70 for a second.
Mia Voss ran a 14.90 and Elena Otis and Alba Fernandez ran PRs in the 100. Otis ran 15.20 and Fernandez ran 15.60.
In the 200, Janicki (29.60), King (30.60) and Rebecca Weinert (30.80) all set PRs to take second through fourth place in the event.
In the boys’ race, Whitehall captured most of the first place finishes, save two, the discus, where senior Adam Keffer threw a PR 128-3 to win and the 400 relay team of Chase Hackert, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson winning in 45.80. Keffer was also second in the shot put with a throw of 44-7.
Lucas Peterson placed second in two events, the high jump (5-6) and the 110 hurdles in 16.20. Jose Flores was second in the 3,200 (10:36.10) and third in the 1,600 (4:57.10) and Jonah Peterson was second in the 200 with a PR of 23.50 and third in the 100 with another PR of 11.20.
Nathan Reisterer placed second in long jump, with a 5-6 jump and third in the 200 in a PR 25.40. Noah Lowman was third in the 3,200 in 11:27.80 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:12.50.
Trey Forfinski was second in the pole vault, clearing 12-0, and Chase Hackert ran a 57.20 in the 400 for a second place finish. Yebe Boerema was third in the 800 in 2:14.90.
Ludington will run on Thursday in the Scottville Optimist Meet in Scottville, slated to begin at 4 p.m.