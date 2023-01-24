FREMONT — The Ludington girls basketball team traveled to Fremont on Tuesday, taking a 28-14 halftime lead on the way to West Michigan Lakes victory over Fremont, 53-23.

“I saw a bunch of effort,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We played well the whole game, but broke it open half way through the second quarter.

Ludington senior Keelyn Laird had a game-high 14 points and sophomore Elianna Jeruzal added 10 points.

“El had a great game,” Stowe said. “She was all over the place.”

The Orioles had eight score on Tuesday.

“We had balanced scoring and really good team effort,” Stowe commented. “We did well in transition and got some easy buckets.”

Ludington (10-3, 7-0 WMC Lakes) stretched the halftime lead to 40-19 after three over Fremont (4-11, 2-5 WMC Lakes) before scoring an additional 13 in the final quarter to take the win by 30, 53-23.

The Orioles swept the season series from the Packers and won for the 19th consecutive time in the series that began in fall 1973. Ludington won for the 55th time in 72 meetings between the two schools.

Ludington returns to play Friday night when the Orioles host Oakridge in another WMC Lakes contest.

LUDINGTON (53)

Skiba 1 2-2 4, Jeruzal 4 2-4 10, McKinley 3 2-2 8, Mesyar 2 1-2 5, Glanville 1 0-0 2, Lynn 4 0-0 8, Anderson 2 2-4 6, Laird 6 2-2 14. Totals: 23 11-16 53.

FREMONT (23)

Clemble 2 0-0 4, Hansen 1 0-1 2, Ackerman 2 4-7 8, Vanderbeg 2 1-1 6. Jordyk 0 1-2 1, Llieber 2 0-2 4. Totals: 9 6-13 23.

Ludington;10;18;12;13;—;53

Fremont;3;11;5;4;—;23

3-point goals—Fremont (1): Vanderberg. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Fremont 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.