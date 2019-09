MANISTEE — The Ludington cross country teams competed at Manistee on Tuesday night in its first Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree with the girls team coming in first and the boys team coming in second.

The Ludington girls team was led by Annie Kline in second place, Gwen Shamel in third, Charlotte Glanville in fourth, Olivia Flewelling in fifth and Ruby Strahan in eighth.

