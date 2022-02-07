A seven-point edge in the second quarter proved to be just what Ludington’s girls basketball team needed in turning away Traverse City West in a non-conference game Monday at Hawley Gymnasium, 37-28.

The Orioles only had a 16-15 edge in the second half against the Big North Conference’s Titans.

The Titans (5-9) gave the Orioles fits throughout the game with strong defense and solid play the entire night. Leading by one point after the first quarter, the second quarter was indeed pivotal as Ludington led 21-13 going in to the half.

Ludington (12-4), though, used its height advantage. Juniors Keelyn Laird and Olivia Lynn and senior RyAnn Rohrer combined for 34 of the Orioles’ 37 points. While the trio were connecting on baskets, the rest of the Orioles were working hard on defense, moving the ball up the floor and on setting up the passing inside. The scoreboard only told part of the story in the hard-fought game.

“They are a big, strong team. They take care of the ball, and they play good defense. When you have two big, strong teams — we are a big strong team, too — the refs let us play a little bit, which is fine, that doesn’t bother me, but you walk out of it and you are drained,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

“We were up and they extended their full-court pressure and we turned the ball over multiple times and that is what happens,” continued Stowe. “We don’t see that level of strength…we don’t see that and it is hard to emulate that; that’s not an excuse but we were throwing the ball all over the gym.

“Keelyn probably played one of her best defensive games. Our guards gave us really good minutes, too. I know they didn’t score but they had to handle all that pressure all night. They were the ones who were trapped on the wings. And in the second quarter, they were strong with the ball and finding our forwards helped break the game open for us,” added Stowe.

Lynn and Laird scored 12 points apiece for the Orioles while Rohrer finished with nine points. The Titans’ Megan Lautner ned all scorers with 16 points.

Ludington’s win was its ninth in a row, having lost to No. 1 West Bloomfield and No. 3 Hartland in late December. Those schools’ rankings were from this week’s Associated Press poll, and both schools are in Division 1. Ludington is a Division 2 school.

This is the 12th time these two teams have played each other, a series that began in fall 1997. With the win, Ludington gains some ground as they are 5-7 all-time against the Titans.

Ludington plays again Friday when it travels to Orchard View to play a Lakes 8 Activities conference game.

In the junior varsity game, Ludington lost, 32-30. The Orioles were led by McKenna Williams with nine points.

TRAVERSE CITY WEST (27)

Schermerhorn 0 0-1 0, Jun 0 2-2 2, Disbrow 0 1-2 1, McKenna 0 1-4 1, Hewitt 0 1-3 1, Lautner 6 2-2 16, Campbell 1 0-0 2, LaFaive 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 7-16 28.

LUDINGTON (37)

Stone 1 0-1 2, Rohrer 3 3-5 9, Bandstra 0 1-2 1, Meysar 0 0-1 0, Lynn 6 0-0 12, Laird 6 1-3 12. Totals: 16 5-12 37.

Traverse City West;7;6;8;7;—;28

Ludington;8;13;8;8;—;37

3-point goals—Traverse City West (3): Lautner 2, Thompson. Total fouls—Traverse City West 18, Ludington 18. Fouled out—Traverse City West: Campbell. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Traverse City West 32, Ludington 30. JV Scoring—Ludington: Williams 9, Anderson 4, Jeruzal 6, Skiba 7, Hackert 4.