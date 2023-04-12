MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys and girls track teams started the West Michigan Conference season with a bang, winning all two league duals and a non-league one on Wednesday at Orchard View's Cardinal Stadium.
Ludington's Summer Brower won three individual events, the 800 meters in a personal best 2:34.76, the 1,600 in 5:39.90 and the 3,200 in 12:38.14. Nadia Grierson placed second in the 1,600 (5:44.32) and the 3,200 (12:43.18) and freshman Christina Theis was second with a PR in the 800 with a time of 2:37.70.
The Oriole girls owned the field events on Wednesday as Madison Bearup won the shot put with a PR throw of 27-4, followed by Claire Garrow with a PR 23-7.
In the discus event, Ludington claimed the top three finishes, led by senior Isabella Acheson (62-7), Madison Bearup (58-1 PR) and Alexis Kalchik (52-9 PR).
Senior Kaylee Malt won the high jump in 4-8, Greta Kehrer had a PR 4-6 jump and Carly Moffitt set a PR with a jump of 4-1.
In the pole vault, Ludington's Kendal Waligorski won with a jump of 8-0 and Sophia Grierson narrowly missed first place in the long jump by a half inch, jumping 14-2.5 for a PR.
A triple winner for the boys was senior Lucas Peterson, winning the 110 hurdles in 17.15, the 300 hurdles in 45.52 and the high jump in a PR 6-2.
A double winners for the boys, junior Jose Flores won the 1,600 (5:01.83) and the 3,200 (11:06.39).
Trey Keson won the 800 in 2:13.62, Adam Keffer won the shot put with a chuck of 45-8, Gavin Smith won the pole vault in a PR 8-6 performance, and the Orioles captured first place in two relays.
The team of Chase Hackert, Peterson, Keson and Jonah Peterson won the 1,600 relay in 3:40.65 and the 3,200 relay team of Keson, Noah Lowman, Yebe Boerema and Jonah Sweet ran a 9:20.63.
"I was very happy with the overall team effort on a beautiful night," said Ludington boys track coach Mark Willis.
Ludington will run at the Fruitport Invite on Friday, with a 3 p.m. start.