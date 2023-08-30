WHITEHALL — The Ludington girls golf team finished in sixth place out of 11 teams Wednesday at the Whitehall Invite at White Lake Golf Club in Whitehall.
The Orioles shot a 388 as a team, finishing four strokes behind fifth place Fremont. Lowell won the invite with a 340 as a team.
Emma McKinley shot a 78, finishing second among individual golfers. Reya Dila shot a 96 to finish 19th overall.
Julia Reed shot a 105 to finish tied for 32nd and Vanessa Madl shot a 109 to finish tied for 35th. Kendal Waligorski shot a 110 to finish tied for 39th and Chloe Barz shot a 117 to finish 53rd.
Ludington will have a two-week break before going to the Montague Invite on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Top golfers for each team:
Reeths-Puffer: Paige Anderson, 74
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 78
Lowell: Hannah Flickinger, 80
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 82
Sparta: Ella Koert, 86
Fremont: Lena Hudson, 90
Fruitport: Mylee Mineni, 94
Montague: Braylyn Bultema, 95
North Muskegon: Mila VanTol, 98
Oakridge: Cami Guenthardt, 98
Holton: Karley Plekes, 105
Allendale: Nadia Heath, 113