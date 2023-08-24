BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington girls golf team traveled to Big Rapids on Thursday to compete in the Lady Cardinal Invite and the team took third place with a score of 377.
The Orioles' Emma McKinley shot a 78, just two strokes behind meet medalist, Ryleigh Allen, a senior from Remus Chippewa Hills.
Traverse City Central won the invitational with a team score of 356 points, followed by Grand Ledge with a 369.
Along with McKinley's 78 and runner-up finish, Ludington's individual finishers were Sam Hanson 98, Reya Dila 100, Julia Reed 101, Vanessa Madl 117 and Chloe Barz 132.
The Orioles travel to the Traverse City West Invite on Friday, August 25.
Team results: Traverse City Central 356, Grand Ledge 369, Ludington 377, Whitehall 392, Cadillac 399, Remus Chippewa Hills 400, Big Rapids 404, Kalamazoo Hackett 408, Traverse City West 411, Greenville 411, Fremont 413, Lakeview Community 478, Holton 485 and Howard City Tri-County 510.