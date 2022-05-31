Ludington golf hosted the MHSAA Division 2 regional at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington and placed 12th with a team score of 364.

“We wrapped our season up today hosting regionals. The boys played great and just ran out of steam,” Ludington golf coach Sebastian Alvarado said.

The regional was won by Spring Lake with a team score of 310, followed closely by Grand Rapids Northview in second with a 314 and Cadillac in third with a 328.

Senior Ben Zwick shot an 83, senior Justin Plamondon an 88, sophomore Reece Ward a 95, junior Trey Forfinski with a 98 and senior Ed Gamble with a 109.

“Ben (Zwick) just couldn’t get his putter to cooperate despite hitting the ball as well as I’ve seen him over the last two seasons. Ben’s 83 was a tough way to wrap up his senior season, but he fought all the way through to the end,” said Alvarado.

“Eddie (Gamble) caught a couple bad breaks that derailed his round and his 109 is not indicative of what he’s capable of or showed how well he played up until his run of three holes of bad luck,” Alvarado said. “Justin (Plamondon) got off to a rocky start, but reeled it in and finished with an 88, his best finish of the season.

“Trey (Forfinski) worked hard all season to improve, and he was on track for most of the day. His 98 was really only disappointing to him, based on where his season started. He putted remarkably well today and he will have a great senior season.

“Reece (Ward) rounded out the squad with a 95. He admitted that he lost focus and had three holes that he would like to have back. For Trey and Reece, it is their first regional appearance and they are going to continue improving and they are already talking about next season.”

Alvarado said he’ll miss the seniors who graduated this spring.

“I suppose that’s the rub of coaching high school sports, there’s a clock on all your players and when it runs out, that’s all the time you get,” stated Alvarado. “I’m proud of our entire squad, they worked hard every day, endured the weather all spring and played hard to represent the school. My assistants and I are excited to see what the future holds for these boys.”