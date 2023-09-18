STANWOOD — The Ludington girls golf team finished 12th overall at the Lady Tullymore Invite at Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood.
The Orioles finished with a 441 as a team, finishing three strokes behind 11th place South Haven. Emma McKinley shot an 83 on the day to tie for third overall.
Julia Reed finished tied for 38th with 107 on the day, and Kendal Waligorski shot a 122 to finish tied for 66th. Vanessa Madl shot a 129 to finish tied for 78th to rounds things out for Ludington.
Manistee competed in this event as well, but they didn't qualify as team because they also sent three golfers. Annika Haag was their top golfer, shooting a 114 on the day, good for 51st overall.
Clear Wang tied for 80th with a 130 and Sadie Verheek shot a 157 to finish 98th overall.
Both the Orioles and the Mariners will be at the Ludington Invite on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Lincoln Hills.
Top golfers from area schools:
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 83
Montague: Braylyn Bultema, 101
ManisteeL Annika Haag, 114