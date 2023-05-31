BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington golf team finished 13th at the MHSAA Division 2 regional tournament at Katke Golf Course at Ferris State University.
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central and Big Rapids qualified for the state tournament as the top three teams.
For Ludington, Alec Rodenbeck was its top golfer once again, shooting an 83 to put him in a tie for 25th. Reece Ward was next with an 86, putting him in 35th place.
Nate Wagner finished tied for 57th with a score of 93. Ryan Millspaugh finished in a tie for 70th with a 97 on the day.
Lastly, Trey Forfinski shot a 101, putting him in a tie for 77th place.
Grand Rapids Northview’s William Pollack, Greenville’s Sutton Schroeder and Lowell’s Patrick de Voest qualified for the state tournament as individuals.