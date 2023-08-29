FREMONT — The Ludington girls golf team won the West Michigan Conference Jamboree hosted by Holton on Monday, finishing five strokes ahead of second place Whitehall at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont.
Ludington shot a 176 as a team, while Whitehall shot a 181 and Fremont shot a 189 to round out the top three. Manistee finished eighth, shooting a 244 as a team.
Emma McKinley was the medalist with a 32 on the day. Julia Reed finished fourth overall with a 44.
Kendal Waligorski finished tied for 12th place with a 49 and Sam Hanson shot a 51 to put her in a tie for 17th. Reya Dila tied for 20th with a 52.
For the Mariners, Annika Haag led the team with a 50, putting her in 16th place overall. Clear Wang finished 37th with a 62 and Olivia Salmon finished 39th with a 64.
Sadie Verheek finished tied for 43rd with a 68 and Ruby Madsen finished 49th with an 82.
Both Ludington and Manistee will be in Whitehall for the third WMC Jamboree of the season on Wednesday.
Top golfers for each team:
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 32
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 38
Fremont: Lena Hudson, 41
Montague: Kennedy Johnson, 46
Holton: Karley Plekes, 48
North Muskegon: Mackenna Mylenek, 49
Manistee: Annika Haag, 50
Oakridge: Carly Morse, 52
Hesperia: Nataleigh McGahan, 66