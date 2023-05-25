FREMONT — The Ludington golf team finished in fourth place with a score of 176 and Manistee won with a score of 145 at the final WMC Jamboree in Fremont.
For the Orioles, Ryan Millspaugh finished tied for 10th overall with a score of 42. Nate Wagner finished tied for 13th with a 43. Ludington golf coach Sebastian Alvarado said he was near the top of the leaderboard for most of the tournament, but caught some bad bounces on his last couple of holes.
Alec Rodenbeck was tied for 18th with a 44.
“He was hitting great shots, and played some remarkable golf, but struggled a bit on the greens with his lag putting,” Alvarado said.
Cian O’Brien and Trey Forfinski both shot a 47 and Reece Ward shot a 50.
“The guys played well today, just a couple of missteps away from a top to bottom best performance of the year,” Alvarado said. “We will keep working through the next few days to prep for regionals at Katke on Wednesday.
“The guys are fired up after today. They are seeing the results of all their work through the season and we are all excited to get down to Big Rapids and compete on the big stage. It’ll be a tough test on a tough course, but we’ll be ready for it.”
Manistee owned the top three on the leaderboard, with Max Scharp, Braydon Sorenson and Jordan Bladzik finishing first, second and third with scores of 32, 35, and 35, respectively. Ben Schlaff shot a 43 to put him in a tie for 13th and Kane Black shot a 54 to put him in 37th place overall.