MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls golf team finished second at West Michigan Jamboree No. 3 in at Oakridge.
The Orioles finished 11 strokes behind first-place Whitehall. The Orioles shot a 168 as a team compared to Whitehall's 157.
Manistee finished eighth with a 222 as a team, finishing 24 strokes ahead of ninth-place Hesperia.
Emma McKinley was the medalist once again for Ludington, shooting a 36 on the day. Julia Reed tied for fifth with a 40.
Kendal Waligorski shot a 44 to finish 12th, and San Hanson tied for 20th with a 48. Vanessa Madl tied for 24th with a 50.
For the Mariners, Annika Haag as their top golfer with a 49 on the day, who finished 22nd overall. Clear Wang tied for 33rd with a 55.
Sadie Verheek tied fo 35th with a 56, and Olivia Salmon was 41st with a 62. Campbell Keiffer finished tied for 42nd with a 63 and Callie Shively shot a 70 to finish 46th.
Both teams will be in Big Rapids for the Lady Tullymore Invite on Monday.
Top golfers for area teams:
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 36
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 27
Fremont: Lena Hudson, 39
Montague: Kennedy Johnson, 40
North Muskegon: Mila VanTol, 42
Manistee: Annika Haag, 49
Hesperia: Nataleigh McGahan, 56