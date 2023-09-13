MONTAGUE — The Ludington girls golf team finished third by shooting a 374 as a team on Wednesday at Lady Wildcat Invitational at Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague.
The Orioles were seven strokes behind second-place Whitehall. Traverse City Central won the invitational with a 350.
For the Orioles, Emma McKinley was the medalist with a 74 on the day. Julia Reed finished seventh overall with an 88.
Kendal Waligorski shot a 105 to finish 32nd and Sam Hanson shot a 107 to finish 38th. Vanessa Madl finished 49th with 119 and Annabelle Babe shot a 142 to finish 62nd to round things out for Ludington.
Manistee did not qualify as a team, but it have three golfers present at the invite. Annika Haag finished tied for 27th with a 103 and Clear Wang finished 55th with a 127.
Sadie Verheek finished 61st with a 141 to round things out for the Mariners.
Ludington and Manistee will both be in Big Rapids for the Lady Tullymore Invite on Monday.
Top golfers for area teams:
Ludington: Emma McKinley, 74
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 86
Fremont: Lena Hundson, 95
Montague: Kennedy Johnson, 97
Oakridge: Cami Guenthardt, 101
North Muskegon: Mackenna Mylenek, 101
Manistee: Annika Haag, 103
Holton: EmmaLee Fox, 106