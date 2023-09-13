MONTAGUE — The Ludington girls golf team finished third by shooting a 374 as a team on Wednesday at Lady Wildcat Invitational at Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague.

The Orioles were seven strokes behind second-place Whitehall. Traverse City Central won the invitational with a 350.

For the Orioles, Emma McKinley was the medalist with a 74 on the day. Julia Reed finished seventh overall with an 88.

Kendal Waligorski shot a 105 to finish 32nd and Sam Hanson shot a 107 to finish 38th. Vanessa Madl finished 49th with 119 and Annabelle Babe shot a 142 to finish 62nd to round things out for Ludington.

Manistee did not qualify as a team, but it have three golfers present at the invite. Annika Haag finished tied for 27th with a 103 and Clear Wang finished 55th with a 127.

Sadie Verheek finished 61st with a 141 to round things out for the Mariners.

Ludington and Manistee will both be in Big Rapids for the Lady Tullymore Invite on Monday.

Top golfers for area teams:

Ludington: Emma McKinley, 74

Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 86

Fremont: Lena Hundson, 95

Montague: Kennedy Johnson, 97

Oakridge: Cami Guenthardt, 101

North Muskegon: Mackenna Mylenek, 101

Manistee: Annika Haag, 103

Holton: EmmaLee Fox, 106

