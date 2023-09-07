STANWOOD — The Ludington girls golf team finished in third place in an event at St. Ives Golf Club in Stanwood on Tuesday.

The Orioles had a team score of 412, finishing 12 strokes behind second-place Grand Rapids West Catholic. Remus Chippewa Hills won the event with a 382.

Emma McKinley was the medalist with a score of 76. Julia Reed shot a 109, Reya Dila 111, Kendal Waligorski 116, and Vanessa Madl 122.

The Orioles will compete in a WMC Jamboree at Oakridge on Monday.

Top golfers from area teams:

Ludingon: Emma McKinley, 76

Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 97

Fremont: Lily Schwartz, 101

North Muskegon: Grace Sheler, 106

Montague: Abby Woller, 107

Tags