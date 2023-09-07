STANWOOD — The Ludington girls golf team finished in third place in an event at St. Ives Golf Club in Stanwood on Tuesday.
The Orioles had a team score of 412, finishing 12 strokes behind second-place Grand Rapids West Catholic. Remus Chippewa Hills won the event with a 382.
Emma McKinley was the medalist with a score of 76. Julia Reed shot a 109, Reya Dila 111, Kendal Waligorski 116, and Vanessa Madl 122.
The Orioles will compete in a WMC Jamboree at Oakridge on Monday.
Top golfers from area teams:
Ludingon: Emma McKinley, 76
Whitehall: Ava Garcia, 97
Fremont: Lily Schwartz, 101
North Muskegon: Grace Sheler, 106
Montague: Abby Woller, 107