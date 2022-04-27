MANISTEE — Ludington won a tightly contested second Lakes 8 Activities Conference golf jamboree Wednesday at Manistee National in Manistee as six points separated the Orioles from third-place Western Michigan Christian.
The Orioles had 191 points to Manistee’s 196, good for second place and Western Michigan Christian with 197. Rounding out the team event was Muskegon Catholic Central with 219 points and fourth place.
“It is great to see the rivalry between the Manistee guys and our squad,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. “They get along great off (of) the course, but they are fierce competitors on the course. The ride back to Ludington was a little more jovial than last week.”
Medalist honors for the event went to Ludington senior Ben Zwick with a 38. Manistee’s low score was from sophomore Jacob Scharp, a 44.
Ludington’s team effort paid off as Justin Plamondon, a senior, shot a 50, Trey Forfinski came in with a 52 and Kyle Heimerdinger carded a 52.
For Manistee, Jacob Scharp was second overall with a 44, followed by Braydon Sorenson with a 50 and junior Ben Schlaff with a 55.
Alvarado praised the conditions of the golf course.
“There’s a fine line between tough and crazy, and we blew right past it today,” he said. “In the cold wind, the entire field struggled. The course was in unbelievable condition, but Mother Nature is still the toughest obstacle we continue to face.”