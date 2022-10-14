EAST LANSING — Ludington’s golf team ended the first day of the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state tournament in a tie for ninth place Friday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East in East Lansing.
Ludington shot a 369, as did Holland Christian. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood and Macomb Lutheran North, tied for first place with 336. Fellow West Michigan Conference member Whitehall is one shot behind the Orioles. Spring Lake — who edged Ludington by one shot in the regional — was ahead of the Orioles by three shots.
Ludington junior Emma McKinley shot an 81 in round one, senior Sophia Sarto came in at 89, junior Reya Dila with a 99, and juniors Sam Hanson and Julia Reed rounded out the scoring with a 100 and a 103, respectively. McKinley was 13th overall.
Leading the individuals on the day was Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North, shooting a 70. Hannah Robinson of Charlotte and Lily Bargamian of Grosse Ile were in a tie for second with a 75.
Round two will begin at 10 a.m. today.