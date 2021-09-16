MUSKEGON — The Wildcat Invitational held at Old Channel Golf Course played host to 16 teams and Ludington brought how a sixth place team finish and Emma McKinley shot an 83 to capture the second place overall honor.
The invitational was won by Grand Rapids South Christian with a 347, followed by Montague with a 351 and Traverse City Central with a 358. Ludington finished with a 372.
Along with McKinley's strong finish, other scores shot by Ludington athletes included Julia Reed with a 93, Sophia Sarto with a 97, Sam Hanson with a 99, Mackenzie Sarto with a 101 and Reya Dila with a 119.
Ludington plays at 9:30 a.m., Friday, at the Cadillac Invitational.