MUSKEGON — The Ludington golf team took the first place honors at the first Lakes 8 Activities conference jamboree of the season, hosted by West Michigan Christian at Oakridge Golf Club.
Ludington shot a 181 team score with West Michigan Christian finishing second and Manistee placing third.
Leading the way for the Orioles were Emma McKinley, shooting a 35, Mackenzie Sarto in second with a 41, Sophia Sarto shot a 52 for fourth, Julia Reed was fifth with a 53 and Sam Hanson was tied for sixth with a 55.
Ludington plays at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the Wildcats Invitational, hosted by Montague at Old Channel Trail Golf Club.