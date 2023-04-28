HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington golf played host to an invitational at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township with the best scoring local team being Manistee with 355 strokes.
The Chippewas — in at fifth — were followed by Pentwater with 365, Ludington in 11th with 383 strokes, the Ludington B team in 17th with a 438 and Hart in 18th with 546 strokes.
Traverse City Central won the tournament with a score of 317, and it was followed by Alma with a 330.
With 18 teams in the tournament, there was talent aplenty. Senior Jeffrey Sager was the meet medalist, shooting a 70 on the day.
Manistee’s Jacob Scharp shot an 81 for his teams’s best finish. Max Scharp shot an 84. Jordan Bladzik came in at 92, Ben Schlaff with a 98, Will Somsel fired a 113 and Kane Black had a 114.
For Pentwater, Andrew Kolenda and Nathan Macher shot 89s to lead the Falcons and tie for 19th individually. Elias Marjasalo shot a 92 and tied for 32nd. Mikey Carlson and Alivia Kolenda shot 95 and tied for 37th. Hunter Cornelisse came in at 99.
Ludington’s Alec Rodenbeck and Reece Ward were in a six-way tie in 19th with 89s to lead the Orioles and junior Brayden Feyers shot 101, Jack Johnson had a 104, as did Trey Forfinski and Ryan Millspaugh shot 105.
Orioles Luke Hackert (104), Jonah Bluestein (108), David Reisterer (108), Maks Flanery (118), JT Szoboszlay (124) and Charles Gamble (125) comprised the Ludington B team.
Hart had was led by Jack Thompson with a 131 followed by Ty Thomas (132), Ayden Dodge (141), Jacob Hunt (142) and Zane Thomas (148).
Team Scores: Traverse City Central 317, Alma 330, Grand Rapids Northview 338, Grandville 341, Manistee 355, Pentwater 365, Mount Pleasant 365, Whitehall 371, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 378, Montague 382, Ludington 383, Cadillac 401, Newaygo 4289, North Muskegon 432, Traverse City Christian 433, Ludington B 438, Hart 546.